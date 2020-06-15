All apartments in Lawton
1102 NW Laird Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1102 NW Laird Ave.

1102 Northwest Laird Avenue · (580) 248-8838
Location

1102 Northwest Laird Avenue, Lawton, OK 73507

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1102 NW Laird Ave. · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1753 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
PET FRIENDLY :) - Very nice spacious two story home located in the Fields & Dunning area, 1 car garage, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, open kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, stove with above hood microwave, formal dining area, built in china cabinet, living area with a very nice granite fireplace, master bedroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms upstairs, flooring: hardwood, tile, huge laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups, nice size fence in back yard, covered patio, storage shed, elementary school across the street, close to shopping centers, walking distance to public park

(RLNE1905603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 NW Laird Ave. have any available units?
1102 NW Laird Ave. has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawton, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1102 NW Laird Ave. have?
Some of 1102 NW Laird Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 NW Laird Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1102 NW Laird Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 NW Laird Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1102 NW Laird Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawton.
Does 1102 NW Laird Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1102 NW Laird Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1102 NW Laird Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 NW Laird Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 NW Laird Ave. have a pool?
No, 1102 NW Laird Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1102 NW Laird Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1102 NW Laird Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 NW Laird Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1102 NW Laird Ave. has units with dishwashers.
