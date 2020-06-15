1102 NW Laird Ave.

Amenities
PET FRIENDLY :) - Very nice spacious two story home located in the Fields & Dunning area, 1 car garage, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, open kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, stove with above hood microwave, formal dining area, built in china cabinet, living area with a very nice granite fireplace, master bedroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms upstairs, flooring: hardwood, tile, huge laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups, nice size fence in back yard, covered patio, storage shed, elementary school across the street, close to shopping centers, walking distance to public park
(RLNE1905603)