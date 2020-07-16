908 Blue Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage

Wonderful find in Park Lane Estates! 4 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, Dining area off the kitchen with Coffee nook. Nice size yard, 2 Car Garage. Kitchen features updated Stainless Steele appliances. Master features 2 walk in closets, a separate whirlpool tub and Shower and 2 separate vanities.

Warm vinyl flooring installed in 2019 throughout the home. Updated paint in 2019. Park lane features a park and a basketball court. If you're a runnier the loop around the neighborhood is 1.3 miles.