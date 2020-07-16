All apartments in Edmond
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:05 AM

908 Blue Ridge Drive

908 Blue Ridge Drive · (405) 330-2626
Location

908 Blue Ridge Drive, Edmond, OK 73003

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1830 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful find in Park Lane Estates! 4 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, Dining area off the kitchen with Coffee nook. Nice size yard, 2 Car Garage. Kitchen features updated Stainless Steele appliances. Master features 2 walk in closets, a separate whirlpool tub and Shower and 2 separate vanities.
Warm vinyl flooring installed in 2019 throughout the home. Updated paint in 2019. Park lane features a park and a basketball court. If you're a runnier the loop around the neighborhood is 1.3 miles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 Blue Ridge Drive have any available units?
908 Blue Ridge Drive has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 Blue Ridge Drive have?
Some of 908 Blue Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 Blue Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
908 Blue Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Blue Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 908 Blue Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edmond.
Does 908 Blue Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 908 Blue Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 908 Blue Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 Blue Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Blue Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 908 Blue Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 908 Blue Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 908 Blue Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Blue Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 Blue Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
