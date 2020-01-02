812 East Drive

Amenities

SHORT TERM or LONG TERM RENTAL! $2,500/month or $125/night (2 night min). Two nights, one month, two months or more! Whatever you need! FULLY FURNISHED - exactly like the pictures show! FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN. Currently set up with 3rd bed as a study, can be furnished as a 3rd bed. This adorable bungalow in the heart of Edmond is close to UCO, Edmond Medical Centers, shopping, dining, entertainment and more. Perfect for visiting professors, physicians or an interim move. Wood floors throughout. This great home will feel SO much more comfortable than a long-term hotel. Wifi, utilities and lawn care all included. Full sized washer and dryer & storm shelter in the garage. First month rent plus security deposit required. Apply via the listing on Zillow. No pets. No smoking. Call for more details. Agent owned.