812 East Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:14 PM

812 East Drive

812 East Drive · (405) 330-2626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

812 East Drive, Edmond, OK 73034

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1177 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
SHORT TERM or LONG TERM RENTAL! $2,500/month or $125/night (2 night min). Two nights, one month, two months or more! Whatever you need! FULLY FURNISHED - exactly like the pictures show! FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN. Currently set up with 3rd bed as a study, can be furnished as a 3rd bed. This adorable bungalow in the heart of Edmond is close to UCO, Edmond Medical Centers, shopping, dining, entertainment and more. Perfect for visiting professors, physicians or an interim move. Wood floors throughout. This great home will feel SO much more comfortable than a long-term hotel. Wifi, utilities and lawn care all included. Full sized washer and dryer & storm shelter in the garage. First month rent plus security deposit required. Apply via the listing on Zillow. No pets. No smoking. Call for more details. Agent owned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 East Drive have any available units?
812 East Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 East Drive have?
Some of 812 East Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 East Drive currently offering any rent specials?
812 East Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 East Drive pet-friendly?
No, 812 East Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edmond.
Does 812 East Drive offer parking?
Yes, 812 East Drive does offer parking.
Does 812 East Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 812 East Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 East Drive have a pool?
No, 812 East Drive does not have a pool.
Does 812 East Drive have accessible units?
No, 812 East Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 812 East Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 East Drive has units with dishwashers.
