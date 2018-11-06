Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

618 Sisken Ct Available 06/20/20 Great 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car in Edmond! - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage duplex located off Kelly between Edmond & Danforth. Living room with wood-burning fireplace and built ins. Kitchen has center island, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, disposal and microwave. Large master bedroom has walk in closet. Master bath includes double sink vanity and full tile shower. Sprinkler System. Lawn care provided by HOA. Owner pays HOA dues. Dog allowed with pet deposit. No smoking permitted. Contact Property Management & Realty at 405-359-0011 today to schedule a showing today!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2279557)