Home
/
Edmond, OK
/
618 Sisken Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

618 Sisken Ct

618 Sisken Court · (405) 359-0011
Location

618 Sisken Court, Edmond, OK 73003

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 618 Sisken Ct · Avail. Jun 20

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1455 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
618 Sisken Ct Available 06/20/20 Great 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car in Edmond! - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage duplex located off Kelly between Edmond & Danforth. Living room with wood-burning fireplace and built ins. Kitchen has center island, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, disposal and microwave. Large master bedroom has walk in closet. Master bath includes double sink vanity and full tile shower. Sprinkler System. Lawn care provided by HOA. Owner pays HOA dues. Dog allowed with pet deposit. No smoking permitted. Contact Property Management & Realty at 405-359-0011 today to schedule a showing today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2279557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Sisken Ct have any available units?
618 Sisken Ct has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 Sisken Ct have?
Some of 618 Sisken Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Sisken Ct currently offering any rent specials?
618 Sisken Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Sisken Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 618 Sisken Ct is pet friendly.
Does 618 Sisken Ct offer parking?
Yes, 618 Sisken Ct does offer parking.
Does 618 Sisken Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 Sisken Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Sisken Ct have a pool?
No, 618 Sisken Ct does not have a pool.
Does 618 Sisken Ct have accessible units?
No, 618 Sisken Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Sisken Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 618 Sisken Ct has units with dishwashers.
