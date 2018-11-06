517 Winding Lane.

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3Bed 2Bath 2Car Garage in Edmond - Looking for an amazing home in the heart of Edmond? Here it is! This amazing and move in ready home is ready for a new tenat. A convenient location close to everything. You'll have dining, entertainment and shopping all within a reasonable distance. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage with a nice sized yard. You start off with a covered entryway and enter into a generous living space featuring double French doors to your own covered patio. The living area has amazing built-ins for storage. Eating space is adjoined to the galley kitchen that has all of the wants. Glass top cooking, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, counter space and inside utility. Linen storage in the hall and a generous Master with walk-in shower. Secondary bedrooms have ample space too. The main bath has vanity space galore. Enjoy the large covered patio all in your own privately fenced back yard



NEW VR TOUR:



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=suqVzR6VXq9



(RLNE5738327)