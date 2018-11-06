All apartments in Edmond
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

517 Winding Lane

517 Winding Lane · (405) 215-0796
Location

517 Winding Lane, Edmond, OK 73003
Meadow Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 517 Winding Lane · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3Bed 2Bath 2Car Garage in Edmond - Looking for an amazing home in the heart of Edmond? Here it is! This amazing and move in ready home is ready for a new tenat. A convenient location close to everything. You'll have dining, entertainment and shopping all within a reasonable distance. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage with a nice sized yard. You start off with a covered entryway and enter into a generous living space featuring double French doors to your own covered patio. The living area has amazing built-ins for storage. Eating space is adjoined to the galley kitchen that has all of the wants. Glass top cooking, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, counter space and inside utility. Linen storage in the hall and a generous Master with walk-in shower. Secondary bedrooms have ample space too. The main bath has vanity space galore. Enjoy the large covered patio all in your own privately fenced back yard

NEW VR TOUR:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=suqVzR6VXq9

(RLNE5738327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 517 Winding Lane have any available units?
517 Winding Lane has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 Winding Lane have?
Some of 517 Winding Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Winding Lane currently offering any rent specials?
517 Winding Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Winding Lane pet-friendly?
No, 517 Winding Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edmond.
Does 517 Winding Lane offer parking?
Yes, 517 Winding Lane does offer parking.
Does 517 Winding Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 Winding Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Winding Lane have a pool?
No, 517 Winding Lane does not have a pool.
Does 517 Winding Lane have accessible units?
No, 517 Winding Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Winding Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 Winding Lane has units with dishwashers.

