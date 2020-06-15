All apartments in Edmond
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

3009 Wind Call Lane

3009 Wind Call Ln · (405) 434-5373
Location

3009 Wind Call Ln, Edmond, OK 73034

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3009 Wind Call Lane · Avail. Aug 1

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
3009 Wind Call Lane Available 08/01/20 Stunning House N Edmond! 2 minute walk to Centennial Elem! - This home is located in Centennial @ Iron Horse Ranch on Coltrane, north of Coffee Creek.

This home is so great! The XL front porch takes you in from first look. Beautiful custom colors, waxed wood floors, and an open concept makes living easy. Stainless steel appliances + refrigerator, granite counters, kitchen exit to exterior trashcans. Fenced yard, neighborhood pool + playground, sidewalks, and a quick 2 minute walk down the sidewalk path straight into Centennial Elementary! Study + Formal Dining. Between 2 bedrooms, there is the best flex room built! Perfect for toys, music, storage--anything! Also high-end washer & dryer included!

3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 3 Car Garage + Study + Flex
Edmond Public Schools: Centennial/Central/Memorial

Call (405) 434-5373 or text (405) 698-0071 to schedule a showing!

To view all available homes, visit www.melroserealtyOK.com

*All pets must be approved by the owner*

(RLNE4627863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

