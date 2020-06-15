Amenities

3009 Wind Call Lane Available 08/01/20 Stunning House N Edmond! 2 minute walk to Centennial Elem! - This home is located in Centennial @ Iron Horse Ranch on Coltrane, north of Coffee Creek.



This home is so great! The XL front porch takes you in from first look. Beautiful custom colors, waxed wood floors, and an open concept makes living easy. Stainless steel appliances + refrigerator, granite counters, kitchen exit to exterior trashcans. Fenced yard, neighborhood pool + playground, sidewalks, and a quick 2 minute walk down the sidewalk path straight into Centennial Elementary! Study + Formal Dining. Between 2 bedrooms, there is the best flex room built! Perfect for toys, music, storage--anything! Also high-end washer & dryer included!



3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 3 Car Garage + Study + Flex

Edmond Public Schools: Centennial/Central/Memorial



Call (405) 434-5373 or text (405) 698-0071 to schedule a showing!



To view all available homes, visit www.melroserealtyOK.com



*All pets must be approved by the owner*



