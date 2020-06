Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court playground

Located in the quiet neighborhood of Inspirada, this house features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms that have granite counter tops. The warm wood floors welcome you into an open kitchen and living room that are perfect for entertaining. There is a playground and basketball court in the neighborhood. Short drive to I-35 and local restaurants and shopping. Pets are allowed with additional fees. Agent owner.