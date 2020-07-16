2009 Skyline Drive

Amenities

This home is located in Cedar Pointe II addition @ Danforth and Santa Fe. Open Kitchen w/ Bar Top - Great Master Bath - Fireplace - Great Natural Lighting - ALL GRANITE! Vinyl Plank flooring in living room, hallway and all three bedrooms! - Stainless Steel Appliances, including a range, dishwasher and microwave - Wood Blinds - Breakfast Bar in Center Island - Over-sized Sink & Over-sized Doorways in Bedrooms - Big Jetted Tub in Large Master. Edmond Public Schools - John Ross Elementary, Cheyenne Middle School, Edmond North High School

1530 sq. ft.

3 bed, 2 bath. 2 car garage.

