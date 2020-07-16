All apartments in Edmond
Find more places like 2009 Skyline Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edmond, OK
/
2009 Skyline Drive
Last updated June 30 2020 at 12:37 PM

2009 Skyline Drive

2009 Skyline Drive · (405) 510-0751
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Edmond
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2009 Skyline Drive, Edmond, OK 73003
Cedar Pointe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,475

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1530 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is located in Cedar Pointe II addition @ Danforth and Santa Fe. Open Kitchen w/ Bar Top - Great Master Bath - Fireplace - Great Natural Lighting - ALL GRANITE! Vinyl Plank flooring in living room, hallway and all three bedrooms! - Stainless Steel Appliances, including a range, dishwasher and microwave - Wood Blinds - Breakfast Bar in Center Island - Over-sized Sink & Over-sized Doorways in Bedrooms - Big Jetted Tub in Large Master. Edmond Public Schools - John Ross Elementary, Cheyenne Middle School, Edmond North High School
1530 sq. ft.
3 bed, 2 bath. 2 car garage.
This home is located in Cedar Pointe II addition @ Danforth and Santa Fe.

Open Kitchen w/ Bar Top - Great Master Bath - Fireplace - Great Natural Lighting - GRANITE THROUGHOUT! Vinyl Plank Flooring in living room, hallway and all three bedrooms! Stainless Steel Appliances including a range, dishwasher and microwave - Wood Blinds - Breakfast Bar in Center Island - Over-sized Sink & Over-sized Doorways in Bedrooms - Big Jetted Tub in Large Master.

Edmond Public Schools - John Ross Elementary, Cheyenne Middle School, Edmond North High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 Skyline Drive have any available units?
2009 Skyline Drive has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 2009 Skyline Drive have?
Some of 2009 Skyline Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 Skyline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Skyline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Skyline Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2009 Skyline Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edmond.
Does 2009 Skyline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2009 Skyline Drive offers parking.
Does 2009 Skyline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 Skyline Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Skyline Drive have a pool?
No, 2009 Skyline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2009 Skyline Drive have accessible units?
No, 2009 Skyline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Skyline Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2009 Skyline Drive has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2009 Skyline Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Spring Creek of Edmond
777 E 15th St
Edmond, OK 73013
Windrush
200 W 15th St
Edmond, OK 73013
The Lofts at North Penn
15501 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Edmond, OK 73013
Coffee Creek
501 W 15th St
Edmond, OK 73013

Similar Pages

Edmond 1 BedroomsEdmond 2 Bedrooms
Edmond Apartments with BalconiesEdmond Apartments with Pools
Edmond Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKMidwest City, OKEnid, OKShawnee, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OKBlanchard, OKEl Reno, OKMustang, OK
Newcastle, OKNichols Hills, OKMoore, OKThe Village, OKGuthrie, OKWarr Acres, OKStillwater, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central OklahomaMid-America Christian University
Moore Norman Technology CenterSouthern Nazarene University
Oklahoma Christian University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity