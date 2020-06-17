1800 N Nighthawk Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit pool

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home on 1/2 Acre in Edmond - Outdoor Kitchen Area with 3 Large Decks - This beautiful home is located on a 1/2 acre cul de sac surrounded by a 10 ft privacy fence. Enjoy your own oasis backyard- above ground pool and cabana, fire pit, outdoor kitchen area with 3 large decks, Totally open floor plan is great for entertaining or large family gatherings. Granite throughout, large rock fireplace and an oversized family/rec/ room. The 4th bedroom could easily be made into a perfect office or study area. Bedrooms are very large with walk in closets. Built-in hutch. Lots of storage throughout and a gate from backyard to the sidewalk conveniently located within minutes from Kickingbird Golf, shopping and dining. Pets case by case.



(RLNE5604045)