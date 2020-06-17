All apartments in Edmond
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:20 AM

1800 N Nighthawk Court

1800 Nighthawk Ct · (405) 509-9170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1800 Nighthawk Ct, Edmond, OK 73034
Kickingbird Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1800 N Nighthawk Court · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3015 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
pool
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home on 1/2 Acre in Edmond - Outdoor Kitchen Area with 3 Large Decks - This beautiful home is located on a 1/2 acre cul de sac surrounded by a 10 ft privacy fence. Enjoy your own oasis backyard- above ground pool and cabana, fire pit, outdoor kitchen area with 3 large decks, Totally open floor plan is great for entertaining or large family gatherings. Granite throughout, large rock fireplace and an oversized family/rec/ room. The 4th bedroom could easily be made into a perfect office or study area. Bedrooms are very large with walk in closets. Built-in hutch. Lots of storage throughout and a gate from backyard to the sidewalk conveniently located within minutes from Kickingbird Golf, shopping and dining. Pets case by case.

(RLNE5604045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 N Nighthawk Court have any available units?
1800 N Nighthawk Court has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 N Nighthawk Court have?
Some of 1800 N Nighthawk Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 N Nighthawk Court currently offering any rent specials?
1800 N Nighthawk Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 N Nighthawk Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1800 N Nighthawk Court is pet friendly.
Does 1800 N Nighthawk Court offer parking?
No, 1800 N Nighthawk Court does not offer parking.
Does 1800 N Nighthawk Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 N Nighthawk Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 N Nighthawk Court have a pool?
Yes, 1800 N Nighthawk Court has a pool.
Does 1800 N Nighthawk Court have accessible units?
No, 1800 N Nighthawk Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 N Nighthawk Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1800 N Nighthawk Court does not have units with dishwashers.
