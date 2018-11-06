All apartments in Edmond
1717 Running Branch Road

1717 Running Branch Road · (405) 434-5373
Location

1717 Running Branch Road, Edmond, OK 73013

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1717 Running Branch Road · Avail. Jul 1

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1717 Running Branch Road Available 07/01/20 A Great Neighborhood to Call Home! - This home is located in Forest Oaks at Bryant and 15th.

This home and neighborhood are calling your name! NEW Tile Wood Floors, Paint, Baseboards! Great living space has fireplace (also includes formal living space) with windows pouring in natural light! Granite in the kitchen, stainless appliances, and more than enough cabinet space. If you like to relax outside, this is the backyard for you -- super shaded, mature trees, quiet, gardening opportunities are endless! Great location in an established community.

3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage
Edmond Schools: Will Rogers/Central/Memorial

Call (405) 434-5373 or text (405) 698-0071 to schedule a showing!

To view all available homes, visit www.melroserealtyOK.com

*All pets must be approved by the owner*

(RLNE4673474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

