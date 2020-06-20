1265 East Main Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking garage internet access

Enjoy this new 3Bd/2.5Ba townhome/duplex two blocks from UCO and one block from Walmart, Target, Pei Wei, Bricktown Brewery and Bryant Square. Each duplex equipped with granite counter tops, oversized one car garage with a built in tornado shelter, high ceilings and ample storage. Downstairs includes kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large walk-in pantry and counter top bar seating. Powder room on first floor and a utility room with included washer and dryer. All bedrooms upstairs. Walk in closets. Wired for alarm system. Enjoy the front porch with neighbors and walk to UCO or Edmond's 2nd street commercial district. No pets, no smoking and minimum 1 year lease. Call or text B.J. Rice at 405-466-5868 for additional information or if you'd like to view the units. Ready to move in now!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1265-e-main-st-edmond-ok-73034-usa/f2a78aeb-82c5-4cd7-bf08-1f2ec1291092



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5800753)