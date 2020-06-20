All apartments in Edmond
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1265 East Main Street

1265 E Main St · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1265 E Main St, Edmond, OK 73034

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1600 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1575 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
internet access
Enjoy this new 3Bd/2.5Ba townhome/duplex two blocks from UCO and one block from Walmart, Target, Pei Wei, Bricktown Brewery and Bryant Square. Each duplex equipped with granite counter tops, oversized one car garage with a built in tornado shelter, high ceilings and ample storage. Downstairs includes kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large walk-in pantry and counter top bar seating. Powder room on first floor and a utility room with included washer and dryer. All bedrooms upstairs. Walk in closets. Wired for alarm system. Enjoy the front porch with neighbors and walk to UCO or Edmond's 2nd street commercial district. No pets, no smoking and minimum 1 year lease. Call or text B.J. Rice at 405-466-5868 for additional information or if you'd like to view the units. Ready to move in now!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1265-e-main-st-edmond-ok-73034-usa/f2a78aeb-82c5-4cd7-bf08-1f2ec1291092

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5800753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1265 East Main Street have any available units?
1265 East Main Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 1265 East Main Street have?
Some of 1265 East Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1265 East Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
1265 East Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1265 East Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 1265 East Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edmond.
Does 1265 East Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 1265 East Main Street does offer parking.
Does 1265 East Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1265 East Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1265 East Main Street have a pool?
No, 1265 East Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 1265 East Main Street have accessible units?
No, 1265 East Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1265 East Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1265 East Main Street has units with dishwashers.
