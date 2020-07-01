All apartments in Pickerington
320 Evening Way
320 Evening Way

320 Evening Way · No Longer Available
Location

320 Evening Way, Pickerington, OH 43147

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Evening Way have any available units?
320 Evening Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pickerington, OH.
Is 320 Evening Way currently offering any rent specials?
320 Evening Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Evening Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 Evening Way is pet friendly.
Does 320 Evening Way offer parking?
No, 320 Evening Way does not offer parking.
Does 320 Evening Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Evening Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Evening Way have a pool?
No, 320 Evening Way does not have a pool.
Does 320 Evening Way have accessible units?
No, 320 Evening Way does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Evening Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 Evening Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Evening Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Evening Way does not have units with air conditioning.

