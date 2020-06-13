39 Apartments for rent in Pickerington, OH with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Overland Park
201 Courtright East Road, Pickerington, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,075
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1017 sqft
Tucked away in the desirable suburb of Pickerington, sits Overland Park, a community for those who want a relaxed setting with everything you could want or need--right at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Pickerington
192 Fullers Cir, Pickerington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1280 sqft
Redwood® Pickerington is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
3 Units Available
The Meadows
112 Mocking Bird Ct, Pickerington, OH
Studio
$644
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$789
864 sqft
The Meadows Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our spacious and well-designed studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans provide the quality and comfort of a premier lifestyle.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
240 Autumn Ridge Circle
240 Autumn Ridge Cir, Pickerington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1498 sqft
240 Autumn Ridge Circle Available 09/15/20 Built in 2018 Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 Condo in the Sycamore Creek neighborhood - Built in 2018, this newer multi-level loft offers 1498 sq.
Results within 1 mile of Pickerington
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Woodland Trace
7552 Woodland Trace Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$966
900 sqft
When you enter the Woodland Trace community, you'll first notice the well-manicured grounds and established trees. Further back you'll find the awesome amenities this neighborhood boasts, including the sparkling pool for those hot summer days.
Results within 5 miles of Pickerington
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Brice
28 Units Available
The Commons at Canal Winchester
6300 Refugee Rd, Canal Winchester, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1271 sqft
Home is where your heart is—prepare to fall in love with The Commons at Canal Winchester. This picturesque apartment community with easy access to downtown Columbus offers a variety of great amenities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Schirm Farm
17 Units Available
Schirm Farms
6340 Saddler Way, Winchester, OH
1 Bedroom
$915
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
978 sqft
Fall in love with newly renovated apartment homes at Schirm Farms, located in Canal Winchester—just outside of beautiful Columbus, OH.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Olde Orchard
5 Units Available
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
877 sqft
Looking for luxury living in Reynoldsburg? Look no further than Rosebook Village, a community that offers everything you need. The apartments are spacious two bedroom townhomes with newly updated cabinetry and countertops and impeccable upkeep.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Abby Trails
5 Units Available
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$852
1023 sqft
Great location for commuters, just minutes from Route 33 and I-70. Residents live in units with hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community includes garage, putting green, playground and BBQ grill area.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Independence Village
2 Units Available
Stratford Lakes
6611 Seahurst Dr, Canal Winchester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community with a fully-equipped kitchen, two bathrooms in each unit, and a private patio or balcony. On-site pool. On-property lakes and green space. In the Groveport Madison School District.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Livingston - McNaughten
4 Units Available
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1150 sqft
While just minutes from downtown Columbus, Easton Town Center, and the John Glenn Columbus International Airport, Hidden Acres East is surrounded by mature trees in a secluded area off the beaten path.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Pine Hills
3 Units Available
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$665
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right by I-70 and Big Walnut Creek. Stylish homes have carpet, kitchen appliances, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Residents have use of a pool with sundeck, a playground and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Reynoldsburg
1713 Blacklick Creek Dr, Reynoldsburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1393 sqft
Redwood Reynoldsburg is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
Independence Village
16 Units Available
Muirwood Village
3251 Haddington Dr, Reynoldsburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$858
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
932 sqft
Near Pickerington and Canal Winchester. Close to area dining and shopping. Spacious layouts with vaulted ceilings and designer upgrades. Pet-friendly. On-site garage parking. Near I-70 and I-270.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
Independence Village
1 Unit Available
Aurora Townhomes
6864 Gemstar Road, Reynoldsburg, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1236 sqft
Aurora Townhomes is the ideal luxury living environment! Our pet friendly community and local amenities make us a top tier community in Reynoldsburg, but our friendly and attentive staff place us above our competition.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
White Ash
1 Unit Available
6696 Axtel Dr
6696 Axtel Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1280 sqft
For rent is a great 2 bedroom, 2 and a half bath condo with 1 car garage and 1 outside space. Complex also features a pool facility. Available early to mid July. Unit is occupied so only doing video tours until someone applies and is approved.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
East Broad
1 Unit Available
7320 E. Broad St
7320 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$779
1050 sqft
Our courteous and knowledgeable leasing staff is eager to help you find just the right home for your individual needs.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
White Ash
1 Unit Available
6500 Crab Apple Drive
6500 Crab Apple Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1695 sqft
6500 Crab Apple Drive Available 08/19/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo in White Oak Park - Canal Winchester!! - This lovely 2-story condo home is located in the quiet Lifestyle Community of White Oak Park in Canal Winchester, Ohio.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Olde Orchard
1 Unit Available
6168 Stornoway Rd S
6168 Stornaway Drive South, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
1320 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Condo for rent near Mount Carmel East - Property Id: 300267 McNaughten Commons Condo, 2 bed rooms, reserved parking, laundry hook ups, fresh paint, new carpeting and fenced patio. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
217 Wesley Dr
217 Wesley Drive, Pataskala, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Beautiful and quite 3 BR, 2.5 Bath, 1400 Sq. Ft newly built 2 story house with a large fenced in yard on a quiet cul-de-sac, large deck in back, mahogany color laminate flooring, carpeted bedrooms, 2-car attached garage, First floor laundry room.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
East Broad
1 Unit Available
42 Hallowell Drive
42 Hallowell, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1173 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath luxury apartment with attached two-car garage and private outdoor patio! Open, bright, cathedral ceilings, separate dining area and large bedrooms. Generous storage space and washer/dryer connections.
Results within 10 miles of Pickerington
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
4 Units Available
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$929
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This green community is located along East Broad Street and all of its shopping and dining options. The property is pet-friendly and offers a coffee bar, clubhouse and doorman. Units are furnished and have fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
4 Units Available
Olde Towne Apartments
384 Towne Ct E, Gahanna, OH
2 Bedrooms
$979
Located in suburban Gahanna, Olde Towne Apartments are minutes from the Shops at Creekside and all of the activities that take place in this friendly suburb.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Preserve South
27 Units Available
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$958
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1147 sqft
Located near Highway 62 and 270. On-site fitness center and business center, and ample storage. Choose from several floor plan options. Garages available. On-site resort style pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Pickerington, OH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pickerington renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

