/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:34 PM
22 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pickerington, OH
1 of 18
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
526 Yale Circle
526 Yale Circle, Pickerington, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1600 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Pickerington
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
12038 Woodstock Avenue
12038 Woodstock Avenue, Fairfield County, OH
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Pickerington
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Brice
28 Units Available
The Commons at Canal Winchester
6300 Refugee Rd, Canal Winchester, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1271 sqft
Home is where your heart is—prepare to fall in love with The Commons at Canal Winchester. This picturesque apartment community with easy access to downtown Columbus offers a variety of great amenities.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:30pm
Independence Village
2 Units Available
Aurora Townhomes
6864 Gemstar Road, Reynoldsburg, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1236 sqft
Aurora Townhomes is the ideal luxury living environment! Our pet friendly community and local amenities make us a top tier community in Reynoldsburg, but our friendly and attentive staff place us above our competition.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14173 Cleveland Rd SW
14173 Cleveland Road Southwest, Pataskala, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Newly remodeled Kitchen, Large Double lot, fenced in yard. 2 Car garage. Master Bedroom downstairs, 2 Bedrooms and loft upstairs. Available July 1, 2020 (RLNE5849442)
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shannon Green
1 Unit Available
5507 Village Grove Ln
5507 Village Grove Lane, Columbus, OH
5507 Village Grove Ln Available 08/17/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom home in The Meadows at Shannon Lakes in Canal Winchester!! - You don't want to miss this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home that boasts 2100 sq ft.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
217 Wesley Dr
217 Wesley Drive, Pataskala, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Beautiful and quite 3 BR, 2.5 Bath, 1400 Sq. Ft newly built 2 story house with a large fenced in yard on a quiet cul-de-sac, large deck in back, mahogany color laminate flooring, carpeted bedrooms, 2-car attached garage, First floor laundry room.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Walnut Heights
1 Unit Available
2770 Beal Drive
2770 Beal Drive, Columbus, OH
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 17
Last updated June 8 at 05:42pm
Independence Village
1 Unit Available
2897 Liberty Bell Lane
2897 Liberty Bell Lane, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1587 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 20
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Brice
1 Unit Available
6132 Kensington Glen Drive
6132 Kensington Glen Drive, Brice, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1233 sqft
Groveport schools 3 bed 2 bath one story home. Large living room with vaulted ceiling. Kitchen has lots of oak cabinets and new ss appliances, breakfast bar and dining area, goes into laundry room and then garage.
Results within 10 miles of Pickerington
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Winchester
17 Units Available
Bennington Pond
4261 Hamilton Square Blvd, Groveport, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1408 sqft
Enjoy comfortable luxury living at Bennington Pond! Our gorgeous apartment community—located in Groveport, OH—offers an amazing array of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
Roxford Village
124 Coors Boulevard, Pataskala, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1142 sqft
Welcome to Roxford Village. Enjoy city living in this community.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:07pm
Greenbriar Farm
107 Units Available
Mayfair Village II
3331 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$745
1239 sqft
Mayfair Apartments is located in east Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable one, two, and three bedroom townhomes and two bedroom garden apartment homes for rent.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 06:26pm
15 Units Available
Gateway Apartment Homes
3345 E 7th Ave, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$879
1222 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gateway Apartment Homes in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Madison Mills
1 Unit Available
2700 Millview Drive
2700 Millview Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1294 sqft
Recently Updated Single Family home with 2 car garage, deck, shed, three seasons room with vaulted ceiling, and master bath.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastmoor
1 Unit Available
972 S. Hampton Rd.
972 Hampton Road, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
864 sqft
Three bedroom FOR RENT - Welcome to 972 S Hampton Ave. This is a three bedroom house that was just completely remodeled renting for $1050.00.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1232 Foor Blvd
1232 Foor Boulevard, Pataskala, OH
YOUTUBE (https://youtu.be/PhysJXmoCY0) Nearly brand new! Massive 5BR, 3.5BA, 3388sq ft.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Berwick
1 Unit Available
1146 S Roosevelt Avenue
1146 Roosevelt Avenue, Columbus, OH
Berwick home, well maintained with updates including a new kitchen. Lease for a year partially furnished. 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Woodside Green
1 Unit Available
815 Mcdonell Drive
815 Mcdonnell Drive, Gahanna, OH
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Preserve South
1 Unit Available
4010 Trade Royal Crossing
4010 Trade Royal Crossing, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1824 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
4995 Dimson Drive South
4995 Dimson Drive South, Whitehall, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1270 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bath home! White cabinets and vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen and vinyl plank throughout most of the house.
1 of 25
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Shady Lane
1 Unit Available
1202 Huntly Dr.
1202 Huntly Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
912 sqft
Nice 3bed 2bath ranch home in Shady Lane subdivision 43227 - Call for details 614-756-6959 - Owner Financing!!! ITINs accepted 3bedrooms 2bathrooms Ranch Full basement Buy for the same price as renting!! This home is ready for a new buyer
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
2995 East 11th Avenue
2995 Eleventh Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
1024 sqft
Newly remodeled three bedroom, one bathroom townhome near the Columbus Airport. The entry level has large living room, kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer hookups.
Similar Pages
Pickerington 1 BedroomsPickerington 2 BedroomsPickerington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPickerington 3 BedroomsPickerington Accessible Apartments
Pickerington Apartments with BalconyPickerington Apartments with GaragePickerington Apartments with GymPickerington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPickerington Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHZanesville, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OH