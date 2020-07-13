/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:33 AM
41 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Pickerington, OH
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Overland Park
201 Courtright East Road, Pickerington, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1017 sqft
Tucked away in the desirable suburb of Pickerington, sits Overland Park, a community for those who want a relaxed setting with everything you could want or need--right at your fingertips.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
112 Mocking Bird Ct, Pickerington, OH
Studio
$569
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Meadows Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our spacious and well-designed studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans provide the quality and comfort of a premier lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Pickerington
192 Fullers Cir, Pickerington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1280 sqft
Redwood® Pickerington is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
442 Courtland Lane
442 Courtland Lane, Pickerington, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1265 sqft
Great location close to Pickerington shopping, restaurants, freeway and Pickerington Ponds Metro Park. Ranch floorplan w/open kitchen and living room. 3 bedroom, 1.5 baths. Half bath has entry to tub/shower as well making it seem like 2 full baths.
1 of 18
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
526 Yale Circle
526 Yale Circle, Pickerington, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1600 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Pickerington
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Woodland Trace
7552 Woodland Trace Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$985
900 sqft
When you enter the Woodland Trace community, you'll first notice the well-manicured grounds and established trees. Further back you'll find the awesome amenities this neighborhood boasts, including the sparkling pool for those hot summer days.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Canal Winchester
8351 Dove Pkwy, Canal Winchester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,498
1404 sqft
A newer community set into a quiet area near parks and area shops. Apartments provide private attached garages, den space, and open floor plans. Single-story living with ample amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Pickerington
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Brice
The Commons at Canal Winchester
6300 Refugee Rd, Canal Winchester, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1271 sqft
Home is where your heart is—prepare to fall in love with The Commons at Canal Winchester. This picturesque apartment community with easy access to downtown Columbus offers a variety of great amenities.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Schirm Farm
Schirm Farms
6340 Saddler Way, Winchester, OH
1 Bedroom
$910
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
978 sqft
Fall in love with newly renovated apartment homes at Schirm Farms, located in Canal Winchester—just outside of beautiful Columbus, OH.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Olde Orchard
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
877 sqft
Looking for luxury living in Reynoldsburg? Look no further than Rosebook Village, a community that offers everything you need. The apartments are spacious two bedroom townhomes with newly updated cabinetry and countertops and impeccable upkeep.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Pine Hills
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$655
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
880 sqft
Located right by I-70 and Big Walnut Creek. Stylish homes have carpet, kitchen appliances, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Residents have use of a pool with sundeck, a playground and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Abby Trails
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$987
1023 sqft
Great location for commuters, just minutes from Route 33 and I-70. Residents live in units with hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community includes garage, putting green, playground and BBQ grill area.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Reynoldsburg
1713 Blacklick Creek Dr, Reynoldsburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1393 sqft
Redwood Reynoldsburg is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:16am
15 Units Available
Independence Village
Muirwood Village
3251 Haddington Dr, Reynoldsburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$742
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
932 sqft
Near Pickerington and Canal Winchester. Close to area dining and shopping. Spacious layouts with vaulted ceilings and designer upgrades. Pet-friendly. On-site garage parking. Near I-70 and I-270.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:16am
1 Unit Available
Independence Village
Aurora Townhomes
6864 Gemstar Road, Reynoldsburg, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1236 sqft
Aurora Townhomes is the ideal luxury living environment! Our pet friendly community and local amenities make us a top tier community in Reynoldsburg, but our friendly and attentive staff place us above our competition.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
4 Units Available
Livingston - McNaughten
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1150 sqft
While just minutes from downtown Columbus, Easton Town Center, and the John Glenn Columbus International Airport, Hidden Acres East is surrounded by mature trees in a secluded area off the beaten path.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Broad
340 Dysar Run Drive
340 Dysar Run Road, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1024 sqft
Welcome to THE RAVINES OF WAGGONER PARK! Quiet!!! Both bedrooms doesn't share walls with other condos! It is a corner unit, next to a quiet courtyard! Very clean!!! Stainless steel appliances! It is a charming condo with white kitchen & bath
1 of 17
Last updated June 8 at 05:42pm
1 Unit Available
Independence Village
2897 Liberty Bell Lane
2897 Liberty Bell Lane, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1587 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
East Broad
42 Hallowell Drive
42 Hallowell, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1173 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath luxury apartment with attached two-car garage and private outdoor patio! Open, bright, cathedral ceilings, separate dining area and large bedrooms. Generous storage space and washer/dryer connections.
1 of 22
Last updated April 17 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
White Ash
6713 Lagrange Drive
6713 Lagrange Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
1248 sqft
Not your run of the mill condo in this community! Fully renovated, end unit condo with all new kitchen cabinetry, counter tops, doors, trims, the works. You will fall in love with this home. Welcome home! 1 year lease minimum. $950 deposit.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Livingston - McNaughten
5933 Little Brook Way
5933 Little Brook Way, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1424 sqft
Completely Renovated Three Bedroom Two Bath with Two Car Garage - Large unit with all new kitchen, bathrooms, carpet and paint. Attached two car garage with opener and in unit washer/dryer hookups.
Results within 10 miles of Pickerington
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
23 Units Available
Preserve North
Palmer House
4121 Palmer Park Cir E, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$969
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1138 sqft
Spacious floorplans with ample amenities. Homes offer stainless steel appliances, a washer and dryer, and walk-in closets. This pet-friendly community has a pool and sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse. Minutes from freeways.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
3 Units Available
Olde Towne Apartments
384 Towne Ct E, Gahanna, OH
2 Bedrooms
$979
Located in suburban Gahanna, Olde Towne Apartments are minutes from the Shops at Creekside and all of the activities that take place in this friendly suburb.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Greenbriar Farm
Ardmore Village
3331 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ardmore Village is located in east Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable one, two, and three bedroom townhomes and two bedroom garden apartment homes for rent.
Similar Pages
Pickerington 1 BedroomsPickerington 2 BedroomsPickerington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPickerington 3 BedroomsPickerington Accessible Apartments
Pickerington Apartments with BalconyPickerington Apartments with GaragePickerington Apartments with GymPickerington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPickerington Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHZanesville, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OH