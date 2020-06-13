Apartment List
/
OH
/
pickerington
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

42 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Pickerington, OH

Finding an apartment in Pickerington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Overland Park
201 Courtright East Road, Pickerington, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,075
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1017 sqft
Tucked away in the desirable suburb of Pickerington, sits Overland Park, a community for those who want a relaxed setting with everything you could want or need--right at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Pickerington
192 Fullers Cir, Pickerington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1280 sqft
Redwood® Pickerington is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
2 Units Available
The Meadows
112 Mocking Bird Ct, Pickerington, OH
Studio
$644
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$839
864 sqft
The Meadows Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our spacious and well-designed studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans provide the quality and comfort of a premier lifestyle.

1 of 18

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
526 Yale Circle
526 Yale Circle, Pickerington, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1600 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Pickerington
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Canal Winchester
8351 Dove Pkwy, Canal Winchester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1404 sqft
A newer community set into a quiet area near parks and area shops. Apartments provide private attached garages, den space, and open floor plans. Single-story living with ample amenities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Woodland Trace
7552 Woodland Trace Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$966
900 sqft
When you enter the Woodland Trace community, you'll first notice the well-manicured grounds and established trees. Further back you'll find the awesome amenities this neighborhood boasts, including the sparkling pool for those hot summer days.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
12038 Woodstock Avenue
12038 Woodstock Avenue, Fairfield County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1892 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Pickerington
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Pine Hills
3 Units Available
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$625
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right by I-70 and Big Walnut Creek. Stylish homes have carpet, kitchen appliances, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Residents have use of a pool with sundeck, a playground and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Schirm Farm
18 Units Available
Schirm Farms
6340 Saddler Way, Winchester, OH
1 Bedroom
$915
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
978 sqft
Fall in love with newly renovated apartment homes at Schirm Farms, located in Canal Winchester—just outside of beautiful Columbus, OH.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Olde Orchard
6 Units Available
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
877 sqft
Looking for luxury living in Reynoldsburg? Look no further than Rosebook Village, a community that offers everything you need. The apartments are spacious two bedroom townhomes with newly updated cabinetry and countertops and impeccable upkeep.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Abby Trails
6 Units Available
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$903
1023 sqft
Great location for commuters, just minutes from Route 33 and I-70. Residents live in units with hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community includes garage, putting green, playground and BBQ grill area.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Livingston - McNaughten
4 Units Available
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1150 sqft
While just minutes from downtown Columbus, Easton Town Center, and the John Glenn Columbus International Airport, Hidden Acres East is surrounded by mature trees in a secluded area off the beaten path.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Brice
28 Units Available
The Commons at Canal Winchester
6300 Refugee Rd, Canal Winchester, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1271 sqft
Home is where your heart is—prepare to fall in love with The Commons at Canal Winchester. This picturesque apartment community with easy access to downtown Columbus offers a variety of great amenities.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Independence Village
2 Units Available
Stratford Lakes
6611 Seahurst Dr, Canal Winchester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community with a fully-equipped kitchen, two bathrooms in each unit, and a private patio or balcony. On-site pool. On-property lakes and green space. In the Groveport Madison School District.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Reynoldsburg
1713 Blacklick Creek Dr, Reynoldsburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1393 sqft
Redwood Reynoldsburg is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
Independence Village
16 Units Available
Muirwood Village
3251 Haddington Dr, Reynoldsburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$858
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
932 sqft
Near Pickerington and Canal Winchester. Close to area dining and shopping. Spacious layouts with vaulted ceilings and designer upgrades. Pet-friendly. On-site garage parking. Near I-70 and I-270.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:28pm
Independence Village
1 Unit Available
Aurora Townhomes
6864 Gemstar Road, Reynoldsburg, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1236 sqft
Aurora Townhomes is the ideal luxury living environment! Our pet friendly community and local amenities make us a top tier community in Reynoldsburg, but our friendly and attentive staff place us above our competition.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Independence Village
1 Unit Available
2865 Chatsworth Way
2865 Chatsworth Way, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2865 Chatsworth Way - Property Id: 300788 Must See! Schedule your showing today! Enjoy the beautiful large fenced yard, or the screened porch any time of day.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14173 Cleveland Rd SW
14173 Cleveland Road Southwest, Pataskala, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Newly remodeled Kitchen, Large Double lot, fenced in yard. 2 Car garage. Master Bedroom downstairs, 2 Bedrooms and loft upstairs. Available July 1, 2020 (RLNE5849442)

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Walnut Heights
1 Unit Available
2770 Beal Drive
2770 Beal Drive, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,565
1688 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 17

Last updated June 8 at 05:42pm
Independence Village
1 Unit Available
2897 Liberty Bell Lane
2897 Liberty Bell Lane, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1587 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
East Broad
1 Unit Available
42 Hallowell Drive
42 Hallowell, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1173 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath luxury apartment with attached two-car garage and private outdoor patio! Open, bright, cathedral ceilings, separate dining area and large bedrooms. Generous storage space and washer/dryer connections.

1 of 22

Last updated April 17 at 09:49pm
White Ash
1 Unit Available
6713 Lagrange Drive
6713 Lagrange Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
1248 sqft
Not your run of the mill condo in this community! Fully renovated, end unit condo with all new kitchen cabinetry, counter tops, doors, trims, the works. You will fall in love with this home. Welcome home! 1 year lease minimum. $950 deposit.
Results within 10 miles of Pickerington
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:36pm
2 Units Available
Roxford Village
124 Coors Boulevard, Pataskala, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1142 sqft
Welcome to Roxford Village. Enjoy city living in this community.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Pickerington, OH

Finding an apartment in Pickerington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Pickerington 1 BedroomsPickerington 2 BedroomsPickerington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPickerington 3 BedroomsPickerington Accessible Apartments
Pickerington Apartments with BalconyPickerington Apartments with GaragePickerington Apartments with GymPickerington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPickerington Apartments with Parking
Pickerington Apartments with PoolPickerington Apartments with Washer-DryerPickerington Dog Friendly ApartmentsPickerington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHZanesville, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OH
Circleville, OHPowell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus