Apartment List
/
OH
/
pickerington
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:32 PM

15 Apartments for rent in Pickerington, OH with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Pickerington renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Overland Park
201 Courtright East Road, Pickerington, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,075
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1017 sqft
Tucked away in the desirable suburb of Pickerington, sits Overland Park, a community for those who want a relaxed setting with everything you could want or need--right at your fingertips.
Results within 5 miles of Pickerington
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Brice
26 Units Available
The Commons at Canal Winchester
6300 Refugee Rd, Canal Winchester, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1271 sqft
Home is where your heart is—prepare to fall in love with The Commons at Canal Winchester. This picturesque apartment community with easy access to downtown Columbus offers a variety of great amenities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Schirm Farm
17 Units Available
Schirm Farms
6340 Saddler Way, Winchester, OH
1 Bedroom
$915
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
978 sqft
Fall in love with newly renovated apartment homes at Schirm Farms, located in Canal Winchester—just outside of beautiful Columbus, OH.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Abby Trails
6 Units Available
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$903
1023 sqft
Great location for commuters, just minutes from Route 33 and I-70. Residents live in units with hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community includes garage, putting green, playground and BBQ grill area.
Results within 10 miles of Pickerington
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Preserve South
27 Units Available
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$958
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1147 sqft
Located near Highway 62 and 270. On-site fitness center and business center, and ample storage. Choose from several floor plan options. Garages available. On-site resort style pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Winchester
16 Units Available
Bennington Pond
4261 Hamilton Square Blvd, Groveport, OH
1 Bedroom
$920
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1408 sqft
Enjoy comfortable luxury living at Bennington Pond! Our gorgeous apartment community—located in Groveport, OH—offers an amazing array of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
Greenbriar Farm
107 Units Available
Mayfair Village II
3331 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$615
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$745
1239 sqft
Mayfair Apartments is located in east Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable one, two, and three bedroom townhomes and two bedroom garden apartment homes for rent.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Preserve North
14 Units Available
Clifton Park
4110 Clifton Park Cir W, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$996
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1030 sqft
Thompson Park and Stoneridge Plaza are easily reached from this property. There's an on-site cyber cafe, clubhouse pub and massage room. Apartments feature pendant lighting, walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
The Fenimore
5746 Leila Lane, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,124
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1168 sqft
NOW LEASING : Get two months free on a 14-month lease - Restrictions Apply Find your home at the Fenimore, a stunning new community nestled in the historic suburb of Westerville.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Preserve North
14 Units Available
Palmer House
4121 Palmer Park Cir E, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,103
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1138 sqft
Spacious floorplans with ample amenities. Homes offer stainless steel appliances, a washer and dryer, and walk-in closets. This pet-friendly community has a pool and sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse. Minutes from freeways.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Winchester
5 Units Available
Brittany Bay Townhomes
4365 Bayshire Rd, Groveport, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
910 sqft
Welcome home to Brittany Bay, a charming community of one- and two-bedroom townhome-style apartments.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
344 Units Available
Lofts at Norton Crossing
4657 E Broad Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$870
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1078 sqft
The Lofts at Norton Crossing is a brand-new apartment community anchoring the Norton Crossing development in the east side neighborhood of Whitehall in Columbus, OH.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Residences of Creekside
151 Mill St, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,445
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1568 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residences of Creekside invites you to live life on your own terms. Our luxury apartments include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, 9-12 foot ceilings, washer/dryer, neutral finishes, and large closets.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Preserve South
1 Unit Available
3783 Preserve Crossing Blvd
3783 Preserve Crossing Boulevard, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1386 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Condo in Preserve Crossing - Amazing Updated End Unit Condo with 3 Finished Levels, 2 Master Suites, 3 Bathrooms. Large Eat-in Kitchen has Stainless Appliances, Granite Countertops, Laminate Hardwood Floors.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
1 Unit Available
411 Kamilah Lane
411 Kamilah Ln, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
875 sqft
The Somerset - Unit E3 About The Parc The luxury of defining life. The way you want to live it. Welcome to an artful orchestration of the finer things in life, nestled in the natural green space of a beautifully landscaped park setting.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Pickerington, OH

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Pickerington renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Pickerington 1 BedroomsPickerington 2 BedroomsPickerington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPickerington 3 BedroomsPickerington Accessible Apartments
Pickerington Apartments with BalconyPickerington Apartments with GaragePickerington Apartments with GymPickerington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPickerington Apartments with Parking
Pickerington Apartments with PoolPickerington Apartments with Washer-DryerPickerington Dog Friendly ApartmentsPickerington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHZanesville, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OH
Circleville, OHPowell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus