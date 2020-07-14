All apartments in Pickerington
Redwood Pickerington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

Redwood Pickerington

192 Fullers Cir · (833) 235-8717
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

192 Fullers Cir, Pickerington, OH 43147

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Cherrywood-1

$1,411

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1157 sqft

Fernwood-1

$1,476

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Applewood-1

$1,557

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1394 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Pickerington.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
accessible
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Redwood® Pickerington is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful green spaces with all the amenities of the surrounding community just a stone’s throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in an apartment and neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 12, 15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $30
restrictions: No aggressive breeds. Contact property for full list.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Pickerington have any available units?
Redwood Pickerington offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,411. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Redwood Pickerington have?
Some of Redwood Pickerington's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Pickerington currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Pickerington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Redwood Pickerington pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Pickerington is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Pickerington offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Pickerington offers parking.
Does Redwood Pickerington have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Pickerington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Pickerington have a pool?
No, Redwood Pickerington does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Pickerington have accessible units?
Yes, Redwood Pickerington has accessible units.
Does Redwood Pickerington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Pickerington has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Pickerington have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Pickerington has units with air conditioning.
