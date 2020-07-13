/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:31 PM
23 Apartments for rent in Pickerington, OH with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
5 Units Available
Overland Park
201 Courtright East Road, Pickerington, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1017 sqft
Tucked away in the desirable suburb of Pickerington, sits Overland Park, a community for those who want a relaxed setting with everything you could want or need--right at your fingertips.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
240 Autumn Ridge Circle
240 Autumn Ridge Cir, Pickerington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1498 sqft
240 Autumn Ridge Circle Available 09/15/20 Built in 2018 Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 Condo in the Sycamore Creek neighborhood - Built in 2018, this newer multi-level loft offers 1498 sq.
Results within 1 mile of Pickerington
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Woodland Trace
7552 Woodland Trace Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$985
900 sqft
When you enter the Woodland Trace community, you'll first notice the well-manicured grounds and established trees. Further back you'll find the awesome amenities this neighborhood boasts, including the sparkling pool for those hot summer days.
Results within 5 miles of Pickerington
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
Brice
The Commons at Canal Winchester
6300 Refugee Rd, Canal Winchester, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1271 sqft
Home is where your heart is—prepare to fall in love with The Commons at Canal Winchester. This picturesque apartment community with easy access to downtown Columbus offers a variety of great amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
19 Units Available
Schirm Farm
Schirm Farms
6340 Saddler Way, Winchester, OH
1 Bedroom
$910
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
978 sqft
Fall in love with newly renovated apartment homes at Schirm Farms, located in Canal Winchester—just outside of beautiful Columbus, OH.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Olde Orchard
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
877 sqft
Looking for luxury living in Reynoldsburg? Look no further than Rosebook Village, a community that offers everything you need. The apartments are spacious two bedroom townhomes with newly updated cabinetry and countertops and impeccable upkeep.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Pine Hills
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$655
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
880 sqft
Located right by I-70 and Big Walnut Creek. Stylish homes have carpet, kitchen appliances, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Residents have use of a pool with sundeck, a playground and a dog park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Abby Trails
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$987
1023 sqft
Great location for commuters, just minutes from Route 33 and I-70. Residents live in units with hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community includes garage, putting green, playground and BBQ grill area.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
East Broad
340 Dysar Run Drive
340 Dysar Run Road, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1024 sqft
Welcome to THE RAVINES OF WAGGONER PARK! Quiet!!! Both bedrooms doesn't share walls with other condos! It is a corner unit, next to a quiet courtyard! Very clean!!! Stainless steel appliances! It is a charming condo with white kitchen & bath
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
East Broad
7320 E. Broad St
7320 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$779
1050 sqft
Our courteous and knowledgeable leasing staff is eager to help you find just the right home for your individual needs.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
East Broad
42 Hallowell Drive
42 Hallowell, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1173 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath luxury apartment with attached two-car garage and private outdoor patio! Open, bright, cathedral ceilings, separate dining area and large bedrooms. Generous storage space and washer/dryer connections.
Results within 10 miles of Pickerington
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
23 Units Available
Preserve North
Palmer House
4121 Palmer Park Cir E, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$969
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1138 sqft
Spacious floorplans with ample amenities. Homes offer stainless steel appliances, a washer and dryer, and walk-in closets. This pet-friendly community has a pool and sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse. Minutes from freeways.
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
3 Units Available
Olde Towne Apartments
384 Towne Ct E, Gahanna, OH
2 Bedrooms
$979
Located in suburban Gahanna, Olde Towne Apartments are minutes from the Shops at Creekside and all of the activities that take place in this friendly suburb.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
21 Units Available
Preserve North
Clifton Park
4110 Clifton Park Cir W, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,029
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1030 sqft
Thompson Park and Stoneridge Plaza are easily reached from this property. There's an on-site cyber cafe, clubhouse pub and massage room. Apartments feature pendant lighting, walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
314 Units Available
Lofts at Norton Crossing
4657 E Broad Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$870
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1078 sqft
The Lofts at Norton Crossing is a brand-new apartment community anchoring the Norton Crossing development in the east side neighborhood of Whitehall in Columbus, OH.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
31 Units Available
Preserve South
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$902
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1147 sqft
Located near Highway 62 and 270. On-site fitness center and business center, and ample storage. Choose from several floor plan options. Garages available. On-site resort style pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
18 Units Available
Winchester
Bennington Pond
4261 Hamilton Square Blvd, Groveport, OH
1 Bedroom
$880
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1408 sqft
Enjoy comfortable luxury living at Bennington Pond! Our gorgeous apartment community—located in Groveport, OH—offers an amazing array of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
4 Units Available
Winchester
Brittany Bay Townhomes
4365 Bayshire Rd, Groveport, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
910 sqft
Welcome home to Brittany Bay, a charming community of one- and two-bedroom townhome-style apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
1 Unit Available
Winchester
Waterford Harbour
3800 Battersea Dr, Groveport, OH
2 Bedrooms
$975
950 sqft
Waterford Harbour is minutes from Columbus in Groveport, Ohio making commutes easy. We offer unmistakable style and comfort in our two bedroom apartment homes. Residents can enjoy our community center with sparkling swimming pool and sundeck.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
The Fenimore
5746 Leila Lane, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,124
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1168 sqft
NOW LEASING : Get two months free on a 14-month lease - Restrictions Apply Find your home at the Fenimore, a stunning new community nestled in the historic suburb of Westerville.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Residences of Creekside
151 Mill St, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,025
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1568 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residences of Creekside invites you to live life on your own terms. Our luxury apartments include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, 9-12 foot ceilings, washer/dryer, neutral finishes, and large closets.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Preserve South
3783 Preserve Crossing Blvd
3783 Preserve Crossing Boulevard, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1386 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Condo in Preserve Crossing - Amazing Updated End Unit Condo with 3 Finished Levels, 2 Master Suites, 3 Bathrooms. Large Eat-in Kitchen has Stainless Appliances, Granite Countertops, Laminate Hardwood Floors.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
411 Kamilah Lane
411 Kamilah Ln, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
875 sqft
The Somerset - Unit E3 About The Parc The luxury of defining life. The way you want to live it. Welcome to an artful orchestration of the finer things in life, nestled in the natural green space of a beautifully landscaped park setting.
