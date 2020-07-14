Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning furnished bathtub garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar fire pit 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage package receiving accessible e-payments

Tucked away in the desirable suburb of Pickerington, sits Overland Park, a community for those who want a relaxed setting with everything you could want or need--right at your fingertips. Overland Park residents can expect amenities that go beyond the expected. From the 24-hour on-site fitness center, to a Starbucks coffee bar and an outdoor entertainment area with a pool, fire pit and grill, we believe our residents deserve the best.



The picturesque one and two-bedroom apartments all come with breakfast bars, a washer and dryer, door-to-door recycling, and a patio or balcony so you can sit back and relax. And when the need arises, the dedicated on-site management team at Overland Park offers 24-hour emergency maintenance, and top-rated customer service not just on your first day, but every day. When you live at Overland Park, you can rest easy knowing even the smallest details have been considered to make your apartment a place you love to call home.