Overland Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Overland Park

201 Courtright East Road · (833) 917-1877
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

201 Courtright East Road, Pickerington, OH 43147

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 712 sqft

Unit 601 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 712 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 904 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

Unit 902 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

Unit 804 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Overland Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
furnished
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
accessible
e-payments
Tucked away in the desirable suburb of Pickerington, sits Overland Park, a community for those who want a relaxed setting with everything you could want or need--right at your fingertips. Overland Park residents can expect amenities that go beyond the expected. From the 24-hour on-site fitness center, to a Starbucks coffee bar and an outdoor entertainment area with a pool, fire pit and grill, we believe our residents deserve the best.

The picturesque one and two-bedroom apartments all come with breakfast bars, a washer and dryer, door-to-door recycling, and a patio or balcony so you can sit back and relax. And when the need arises, the dedicated on-site management team at Overland Park offers 24-hour emergency maintenance, and top-rated customer service not just on your first day, but every day. When you live at Overland Park, you can rest easy knowing even the smallest details have been considered to make your apartment a place you love to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $49 per applicant
Deposit: $0-$550 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash $15/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: 80 lbs, Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Open lot, Detached garage $100/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Overland Park have any available units?
Overland Park has 5 units available starting at $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Overland Park have?
Some of Overland Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Overland Park currently offering any rent specials?
Overland Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Overland Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Overland Park is pet friendly.
Does Overland Park offer parking?
Yes, Overland Park offers parking.
Does Overland Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Overland Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Overland Park have a pool?
Yes, Overland Park has a pool.
Does Overland Park have accessible units?
Yes, Overland Park has accessible units.
Does Overland Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Overland Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Overland Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Overland Park has units with air conditioning.
