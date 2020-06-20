Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6375 Tara Hill Dr
6375 Tara Hill Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
6375 Tara Hill Drive, Dublin, OH 43017
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit type: Town House; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1.5; Square footage: 3000; Parking: 2 Car one car garage, walking about 100 feet to main entrance; Monthly rent: $1400.00; IMRID12665
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6375 Tara Hill Dr have any available units?
6375 Tara Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dublin, OH
.
What amenities does 6375 Tara Hill Dr have?
Some of 6375 Tara Hill Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6375 Tara Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6375 Tara Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6375 Tara Hill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6375 Tara Hill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6375 Tara Hill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6375 Tara Hill Dr offers parking.
Does 6375 Tara Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6375 Tara Hill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6375 Tara Hill Dr have a pool?
No, 6375 Tara Hill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6375 Tara Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 6375 Tara Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6375 Tara Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6375 Tara Hill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6375 Tara Hill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6375 Tara Hill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
