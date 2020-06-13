/
accessible apartments
43 Accessible Apartments for rent in Dublin, OH
Tuttle West
Contact for Availability
Redwood Dublin
5464 Eagle River Dr, Dublin, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1329 sqft
These larger apartments offer an efficient design with two bathrooms, a den option, two-car attached garage, and large kitchen. Pet-friendly and smoke-free. No one above or next to you.
Tuttle West
14 Units Available
The Wendell
4761 Riggins Road, Dublin, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,030
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1438 sqft
Located near bike trails, as well as nightlife. On-site amenities include a heated pool and tanning bed, fitness classes and pool. Located in a wooded area. Billiards room available. Pet-friendly with a bark park.
Results within 1 mile of Dublin
Don Scott
7 Units Available
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$945
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1053 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Wesbury Park in Columbus, OH! Wesbury Park offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Tuttle West
6 Units Available
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,015
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1087 sqft
As a cozy community with unexpected amenities, residents love making Greydon House their home. The convenient Dublin location offers quick access to anything residents may need, all while offering everything they could want at home in the community.
Tuttle West
12 Units Available
Hilliard Grand
5399 Grand Dr, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$960
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,668
1510 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, patio, walk-in closets and more. Features include gym with yoga studio, a community garden and other places to relax. I-270 gives easy access to Columbus and beyond.
Riverside
6 Units Available
Sawmill Ridge
6564 Millridge Cir, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$922
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
900 sqft
Sawmill Ridge in Dublin, OH offers spacious and affordable 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes for rent. Sawmill Ridge is a pet friendly community and is located within the Dublin School District.
Brookside Woods
17 Units Available
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$845
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1231 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Meadow View in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Tuttle
12 Units Available
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl, Columbus, OH
Studio
$911
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,046
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1170 sqft
Live Rent Free for One Month!Virtually tour and move in by 5/31 and get ONE MONTH FREE! Select apartments only. Preferred employers save an additional $100 off your deposit. Restrictions apply. Offer ends May 31, 2020 Call for details.
Shannon Heights
12 Units Available
Karric Place of Dublin
3970 Brelsford Ln, Columbus, OH
Studio
$699
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
900 sqft
Finding great apartment home living in Dublin, Ohio has never been easier. Karric Place of Dublin is nestled in a suburb of Columbus, just minutes from I-270, Highway 161, and Route 33, making your commute around Ohio simple and enjoyable.
Tuttle West
17 Units Available
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1182 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunityLUXURY LIVING. THE WAY LIFE SHOULD BE.The Orchard, an Edwards Community is a luxury apartment and townhome community where you can enjoy the relaxing lifestyle you deserve.
Results within 5 miles of Dublin
Don Scott
28 Units Available
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,265
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
2191 sqft
The District in Linworth has taken home bragging rights as the No. 1 spot for “best apartment living” in the CBUS’ Top Picks poll.
4 Units Available
Fox & Hounds
1075 Weybridge Road, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
912 sqft
Offering newly renovated interiors, quartz countertops, brushed nickel accessory packages, and stainless steel appliances, this beautiful development is comfortable and welcoming. A great place to call home!
14 Units Available
The Greyson
4460 Mountain Laurel Drive, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$970
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1127 sqft
With access to world-class amenities and a prime location just minutes from the Mall at Tuttle Crossing, our beautifully designed apartments give residents the best of both worlds.
Golfview Woods
87 Units Available
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$985
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1056 sqft
Gateway Lofts Columbus is a brand-new apartment community nestled just west of Grandview and Upper Arlington. Our charming one and two-bedroom apartments for rent feature luxurious finishes and sophisticated amenities - all in a great location.
6 Units Available
Powell Crossing
147 West Olentangy Street, Powell, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,125
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1034 sqft
A walkable community in the Olentangy School District, residents at Powell Crossing will have everything they could want or need at their fingertips.
15 Units Available
The Heights at Worthington Place
160 W Wilson Bridge Rd, Worthington, OH
1 Bedroom
$942
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located next to The Shops at Worthington Place for shopping and dining and just minutes from I-270. 1-3 bedroom apartments include large closets and washers and dryers. Community amenities include resident lounge and fitness center.
10 Units Available
Square at Latham Park
4170 Green Clover Drive, Hilliard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1085 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Square at Latham Park in Hilliard. View photos, descriptions and more!
Scioto Trace
Contact for Availability
River Oaks
2299 River Oaks Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$999
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1454 sqft
Modern homes close to Easton Town Center, featuring linen closets, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a clubhouse, volleyball courts, and a fully equipped business center.
Northwoods
Contact for Availability
Northwoods Apartments
99 Antelope Way, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$869
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
957 sqft
Located in Downtown Worthington. Luxury apartments offering updated interiors. Near I-71 and I-315. On-site fitness center, sand volleyball, pool, and large patios. Pet-friendly. Close to Ohio State University.
Results within 10 miles of Dublin
Italian Village
19 Units Available
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,055
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1106 sqft
Located in the Short North at 5th Street and Summit, The Beeker will offer studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Polaris North
33 Units Available
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,326
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1295 sqft
Welcome Home to Tapestry Park Polaris, our luxury apartment community has been designed with comfort in mind. Nestled just outside the vibrant city of Columbus, Lewis Center allows you to enjoy upscale living with a full package of amenities.
9 Units Available
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$876
1409 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,147
1608 sqft
Townhome-style homes featuring upscale living and ample space. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, year-round pool, and a playground. Homes feature modern appliances and lots of storage.
Polaris
34 Units Available
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,118
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,253
1290 sqft
Great location in Polaris close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Apartments are contemporary with elegant details, inviting views, and modern finishes. Apartments feature balconies and patios and updated features.
Downtown Columbus
16 Units Available
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$974
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,211
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
1408 sqft
Live in one of Columbus' most popular neighborhoods-The Arena District.
