114 Apartments for rent in Dublin, OH with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Dublin renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
$
11 Units Available
Perimeter Lakes Apartments
6146 Perimeter Lakes Dr, Dublin, OH
1 Bedroom
$975
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1200 sqft
Residents are treated to a clubhouse and fitness center in this community. Three lakes are on-site and community events are held frequently. Located adjacent to shopping, dining and Interstate 270 access.
$
Tuttle West
14 Units Available
The Wendell
4761 Riggins Road, Dublin, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,030
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1438 sqft
Located near bike trails, as well as nightlife. On-site amenities include a heated pool and tanning bed, fitness classes and pool. Located in a wooded area. Billiards room available. Pet-friendly with a bark park.
$
Riverside
Contact for Availability
Dublin Park
5211 Sawmill Rd, Dublin, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1300 sqft
On-site luxury amenities include a resort-style pool with sundeck and a grill station, 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, 50 acres of green spaces, an upgraded playground, and an executive business center.

1 Unit Available
3842 Carberry Drive
3842 Carberry Drive, Dublin, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1184 sqft
***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo in Dublin! (The Reserves at Scioto Crossing) - ***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** 1st floor condo in popular Reserve at Scioto Crossing with Dublin schools.

Muirfield Village
1 Unit Available
5312 Aryshire Dr.
5312 Aryshire Drive, Dublin, OH
5 Bedrooms
$3,495
4 sqft
Stunning Large Executive 4000 sqft (including finish basement) home with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 Bath, 2 car garage, located in Muirfield subdivisions with 1st floor and 2nd floor master suites, Whirlpool tub, 2 fireplaces.

1 Unit Available
7907 Avaleen Cir N
7907 Avaleen Circle North, Dublin, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
2870 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom Condo near Dublin downtown - Property Id: 198398 Located in the beautiful neighborhood of The Estates at Scioto Crossing in Dublin OH with Dublin City School, this large 2 story home with 2 car garage.

1 Unit Available
6524 Ballantrae Place
6524 Ballantrae Place, Dublin, OH
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
5364 sqft
The most desirable lot in Ballantrae! Close to both neighborhood parks & pool & backs to the #6 fairway of Dublin Golf Club. The westward facing rear patio & hot tub allows for terrific view of the golf course & evening sunset.

Muirfield Village
1 Unit Available
5598 Dundon Court
5598 Dundon Court, Dublin, OH
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$6,900
8066 sqft
Gorgeous executive home on the Jack's Championship Course in Muirfield Village with over 8000 SF of living space. Beautiful wooded lot and landscaping.
Results within 1 mile of Dublin
Tuttle
19 Units Available
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$889
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunitySTART SPREADING THE NEWS.Times Square Apartments & Townhomes, an Edwards Community, is an exciting and talked about apartment community in town.
Tuttle
14 Units Available
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl, Columbus, OH
Studio
$911
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$913
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1170 sqft
Live Rent Free for One Month!Virtually tour and move in by 5/31 and get ONE MONTH FREE! Select apartments only. Preferred employers save an additional $100 off your deposit. Restrictions apply. Offer ends May 31, 2020 Call for details.
Tuttle
8 Units Available
Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,028
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
An Edwards CommunityTake a Virtual Tour Now!THE DOWNTOWN WAREHOUSE-INSPIRED LOFT HAS ARRIVED UPTOWN.BRAND NEW in the Tuttle Crossing area, Hayden Lofts brings loft-style living to Dublin, Ohio.
Dexter Falls
12 Units Available
The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$957
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take A Virtual Tour Today!An Edwards CommunityExperience an inviting sense of luxury at The Charleston Apartments & Townhomes, a pet-friendly community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.
$
Brookside Woods
25 Units Available
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$935
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1369 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Several shopping and dining options are nearby, and Brookside Woods are located past the community's lake. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
18 Units Available
The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,125
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1242 sqft
Great location near Dublin and Hilliard. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and air conditioning. Community amenities include a car washing station, rock climbing wall and tanning spa.
$
Foxboro
15 Units Available
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$840
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
Near local stores and restaurants. Easy access to the Outerbelt surrounding Columbus. Amenities on site include a clubhouse, swimming pool and Wi-Fi. Apartments have their own patio/balcony and have been recently renovated.
Dexter Falls
9 Units Available
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$883
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1178 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards Community A rare find...
$
Don Scott
7 Units Available
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$945
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1053 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Wesbury Park in Columbus, OH! Wesbury Park offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Dexter Falls
3 Units Available
The Farms
5412 Edwards Farms Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$894
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An Edwards Community Take a Virtual Tour Now!Looking for the calming comfort of the country, but still want the style and convenience of the city? The Farms Apartments and Townhomes in Columbus, OH are the answer.

Riverside
1 Unit Available
6628 Canaan Circle
6628 Canaan Circle, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1298 sqft
Dublin, sf, 4-2 ba..fam room fenced yard,garage - Property Id: 76694 Dublin, Riverside Green community...4 beds. 2 bath single family home. Large living room, large kitchen with eating space, all appliances..

Riverside
1 Unit Available
3333 Gladesend Ct.
3333 Gladesend Court, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Dublin sf,remodeled,fplace, garage,new wood floors - Property Id: 83168 Dublin, sf in Riverside Green community. 3 br. 1.5 bath(all new),remodeled..living room with brick fireplace, dining room..both with dark ,wood,floors..

1 Unit Available
10256 Jerome Road
10256 Jerome Road, Union County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
2972 sqft
Awesome custom ''3 Pillars'' 2008 built executive home in the village of Jerome. Dublin Schools. Large 0.86 acre lot next to Jerome park.
Results within 5 miles of Dublin
10 Units Available
Square at Latham Park
4170 Green Clover Drive, Hilliard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1085 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Square at Latham Park in Hilliard. View photos, descriptions and more!
Don Scott
28 Units Available
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,265
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
2191 sqft
The District in Linworth has taken home bragging rights as the No. 1 spot for “best apartment living” in the CBUS’ Top Picks poll.
$
Golfview Woods
85 Units Available
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$985
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1056 sqft
Gateway Lofts Columbus is a brand-new apartment community nestled just west of Grandview and Upper Arlington. Our charming one and two-bedroom apartments for rent feature luxurious finishes and sophisticated amenities - all in a great location.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Dublin, OH

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Dublin renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

