3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:30 PM
100 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dublin, OH
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Muirfield Village
1 Unit Available
5312 Aryshire Dr.
5312 Aryshire Drive, Dublin, OH
Stunning Large Executive 4000 sqft (including finish basement) home with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 Bath, 2 car garage, located in Muirfield subdivisions with 1st floor and 2nd floor master suites, Whirlpool tub, 2 fireplaces.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
7684 Glanmore Court
7684 Glanmore Court, Dublin, OH
BACKED TO BIG OPEN GREEN SPACE & PLAYGROUND. CUSTOM QUALITY BEAUTIFUL HOME FOR RENT IN DUBLIN. HUGE VAULTED CEILING IN MASTER W/EXQUISITE VANITY AREA BAY DR. POURED BASEMENT WALLS. SUNKEN FAMILY ROOM WITH FIRE PLACE. 1ST FLOOR LAUNDRY.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7907 Avaleen Cir N
7907 Avaleen Circle North, Dublin, OH
Spacious 4 Bedroom Condo near Dublin downtown - Property Id: 198398 Located in the beautiful neighborhood of The Estates at Scioto Crossing in Dublin OH with Dublin City School, this large 2 story home with 2 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
6524 Ballantrae Place
6524 Ballantrae Place, Dublin, OH
The most desirable lot in Ballantrae! Close to both neighborhood parks & pool & backs to the #6 fairway of Dublin Golf Club. The westward facing rear patio & hot tub allows for terrific view of the golf course & evening sunset.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Muirfield Village
1 Unit Available
5598 Dundon Court
5598 Dundon Court, Dublin, OH
Gorgeous executive home on the Jack's Championship Course in Muirfield Village with over 8000 SF of living space. Beautiful wooded lot and landscaping.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Muirfield Village
1 Unit Available
5840 Leven Links Court
5840 Leven Links Court, Dublin, OH
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2862 sqft
2800 sq ft on 18th fairway of Championship Golf Course at Muirfield Village. Available July 1st or August 1st$3.200.00 per month 3 bedrooms w Huge Master overlooking the golf course, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
6297 Hampton Green Place
6297 Hampton Green Place, Dublin, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1521 sqft
For lease. Prefer long term lease (2+ years).Listing agent is related to members of the ownership entity.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Brookside Woods
25 Units Available
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1369 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Several shopping and dining options are nearby, and Brookside Woods are located past the community's lake. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Tuttle West
12 Units Available
Hilliard Grand
5399 Grand Dr, Hilliard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,668
1510 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, patio, walk-in closets and more. Features include gym with yoga studio, a community garden and other places to relax. I-270 gives easy access to Columbus and beyond.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Tuttle West
17 Units Available
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,711
1620 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunityLUXURY LIVING. THE WAY LIFE SHOULD BE.The Orchard, an Edwards Community is a luxury apartment and townhome community where you can enjoy the relaxing lifestyle you deserve.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
6645 Canaan Circle
6645 Canaan Circle, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
Available 07/15/20 Dublin SF. Riverside Green 3 br 2 bath.fireplace - Property Id: 18972 Dublin, single family home in Riverside Green.Right across from the neighborhood park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
6612 Canaan Cir
6612 Canaan Circle, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Available 07/01/20 Dublin SF,3 br 1.5 bath,1 car gar.fenced yard - Property Id: 285661 Dublin sf.. in Riverside Green.3 br 1.5 bath,kitchen with eating space, stove, ref, d/w /family room 1 car garage,fenced yard,.A/C carpet.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shannon Heights
1 Unit Available
4007 Killary Dr
4007 Killary Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1508 sqft
Wonderful home filled with updates:windows/a-c/ flooring/ siding/bath/ kitchen and more. Lives spaciously inside and out. Large deck with fenced in backyard. Upstairs bathroom has private door to master bedroom.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Summit View Woods
1 Unit Available
2248 Summit View Road
2248 Summit View Road, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1318 sqft
2248 Summit View Road Available 07/15/20 Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath split level with attached garage in Powell - Spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, split-level home with a 1 car attached garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
6628 Canaan Circle
6628 Canaan Circle, Columbus, OH
Dublin, sf, 4-2 ba..fam room fenced yard,garage - Property Id: 76694 Dublin, Riverside Green community...4 beds. 2 bath single family home. Large living room, large kitchen with eating space, all appliances..
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
3333 Gladesend Ct.
3333 Gladesend Court, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Dublin sf,remodeled,fplace, garage,new wood floors - Property Id: 83168 Dublin, sf in Riverside Green community. 3 br. 1.5 bath(all new),remodeled..living room with brick fireplace, dining room..both with dark ,wood,floors..
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Tuttle West
1 Unit Available
5038 Common Good Lane
5038 Common Good Lane, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1759 sqft
Beautiful spacious condo. End Unit. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath. Master bedroom on first floor with it own full bath, cathedral ceiling and ceiling fan. Very spacious living room with gas fireplace, mantel and large bay window.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
2945 Leatherlips
2945 Leatherlips Trail, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1366 sqft
Great three bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with two car attahced garge, partially finished basement in Dublin Schools!! Great three bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with two car attahced garge, partially finished basement in Dublin Schools!!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Tuttle
1 Unit Available
4197 Bradhurst Drive
4197 Bradhurst Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1544 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4197 Bradhurst Drive in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
10155 Jerome
10155 Jerome Road, Union County, OH
10155 Jerome Available 06/01/20 Dublin City Schools - Lots of space, great view, Large deck, Very Large garage, (RLNE2620583)
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
10256 Jerome Road
10256 Jerome Road, Union County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
2972 sqft
Awesome custom ''3 Pillars'' 2008 built executive home in the village of Jerome. Dublin Schools. Large 0.86 acre lot next to Jerome park.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Tuttle West
1 Unit Available
5115 Vinings Blvd.
5115 Vinings Boulevard, Hilliard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1537 sqft
Available Soon and no pets allowed - This Spacious rental townhome includes three bedrooms with a nice master bathroom and decently sized closets. It includes two full bathrooms upstairs and one-half bathroom on the entry-level.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Olentangy Commons
75 Units Available
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1667 sqft
The Commons at Olentangy is located in northwest Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
The Greyson
4460 Mountain Laurel Drive, Hilliard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1127 sqft
With access to world-class amenities and a prime location just minutes from the Mall at Tuttle Crossing, our beautifully designed apartments give residents the best of both worlds.
