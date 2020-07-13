All apartments in Dublin
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:08 AM

Asherton of Dublin

5400 Asherton Blvd · (614) 656-1228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5400 Asherton Blvd, Dublin, OH 43017

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5440CASL · Avail. Aug 26

$956

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 774 sqft

Unit 7452DBSL · Avail. Aug 14

$980

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

Unit 7472CBSL · Avail. Sep 30

$1,008

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5432ASL · Avail. Aug 9

$1,379

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 986 sqft

Unit 5478DABL · Avail. Aug 29

$1,529

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1124 sqft

Unit 5328CDCL · Avail. now

$1,569

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1124 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Asherton of Dublin.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
furnished
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
tennis court
valet service
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Current special: Reduced security deposit- ONLY $99!*
(*on 12 month lease or longer)

Asherton of Dublin offers one- and two-bedroom apartments in a variety of floor plans, with many featuring optional dens, basements, and garages. All apartments are impeccably maintained and have open floor plans conducive to any lifestyle. When you walk out the front door of your apartment at Asherton of Dublin, you'll be greeted by a gorgeous landscape unmatched by any other apartment community, with the beautiful lakes dotting the green scenery of Dublin.

There's something for everyone in the Asherton of Dublin community - relax in the resort style heated salt water pool with large sundeck overlooking the lake, work out in the 24-hour fitness center and enjoy the outdoors at our basketball, pickle ball, tennis courts, and/or the 1.5 mile walking path surrounding the community. Other featured amenities include:

• 24-Hour Fitness Center
• Tanning Bed
• Free Golf at Central Ohio's Best Courses
• Bu

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Weight limit 75 pounds combined on first floor, 25 pounds on 2nd floor.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Attached garage: included in select leases.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Asherton of Dublin have any available units?
Asherton of Dublin has 17 units available starting at $956 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Asherton of Dublin have?
Some of Asherton of Dublin's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Asherton of Dublin currently offering any rent specials?
Asherton of Dublin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Asherton of Dublin pet-friendly?
Yes, Asherton of Dublin is pet friendly.
Does Asherton of Dublin offer parking?
Yes, Asherton of Dublin offers parking.
Does Asherton of Dublin have units with washers and dryers?
No, Asherton of Dublin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Asherton of Dublin have a pool?
Yes, Asherton of Dublin has a pool.
Does Asherton of Dublin have accessible units?
No, Asherton of Dublin does not have accessible units.
Does Asherton of Dublin have units with dishwashers?
No, Asherton of Dublin does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Asherton of Dublin have units with air conditioning?
No, Asherton of Dublin does not have units with air conditioning.
