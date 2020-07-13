Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage 24hr gym

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup furnished bathtub carpet fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage tennis court valet service cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Current special: Reduced security deposit- ONLY $99!*

(*on 12 month lease or longer)



Asherton of Dublin offers one- and two-bedroom apartments in a variety of floor plans, with many featuring optional dens, basements, and garages. All apartments are impeccably maintained and have open floor plans conducive to any lifestyle. When you walk out the front door of your apartment at Asherton of Dublin, you'll be greeted by a gorgeous landscape unmatched by any other apartment community, with the beautiful lakes dotting the green scenery of Dublin.



There's something for everyone in the Asherton of Dublin community - relax in the resort style heated salt water pool with large sundeck overlooking the lake, work out in the 24-hour fitness center and enjoy the outdoors at our basketball, pickle ball, tennis courts, and/or the 1.5 mile walking path surrounding the community. Other featured amenities include:



• 24-Hour Fitness Center

• Tanning Bed

• Free Golf at Central Ohio's Best Courses

