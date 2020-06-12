/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
81 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Dublin, OH
13 Units Available
Perimeter Lakes Apartments
6146 Perimeter Lakes Dr, Dublin, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Residents are treated to a clubhouse and fitness center in this community. Three lakes are on-site and community events are held frequently. Located adjacent to shopping, dining and Interstate 270 access.
Tuttle West
Contact for Availability
Redwood Dublin
5464 Eagle River Dr, Dublin, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1329 sqft
These larger apartments offer an efficient design with two bathrooms, a den option, two-car attached garage, and large kitchen. Pet-friendly and smoke-free. No one above or next to you.
28 Units Available
Asherton of Dublin
5400 Asherton Blvd, Dublin, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1465 sqft
Community is luxurious and features golf course, pool and lakes with fishing. Units include state-of-the-art appliances, plenty of storage and more. Located just minutes from a slew of shopping and dining options.
Tuttle West
14 Units Available
The Wendell
4761 Riggins Road, Dublin, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1438 sqft
Located near bike trails, as well as nightlife. On-site amenities include a heated pool and tanning bed, fitness classes and pool. Located in a wooded area. Billiards room available. Pet-friendly with a bark park.
Riverside
Contact for Availability
Dublin Park
5211 Sawmill Rd, Dublin, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1300 sqft
On-site luxury amenities include a resort-style pool with sundeck and a grill station, 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, 50 acres of green spaces, an upgraded playground, and an executive business center.
1 Unit Available
3842 Carberry Drive
3842 Carberry Drive, Dublin, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1184 sqft
***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo in Dublin! (The Reserves at Scioto Crossing) - ***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** 1st floor condo in popular Reserve at Scioto Crossing with Dublin schools.
1 Unit Available
6009 Craughwell Lane
6009 Craughwell Lane, Dublin, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1104 sqft
Dublin Great Location condo for Rent at Manor's of Craughwell. Spacious 1104 square feet, two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, great/living room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
Brookside Woods
25 Units Available
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1171 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Several shopping and dining options are nearby, and Brookside Woods are located past the community's lake. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Tuttle West
10 Units Available
Hilliard Grand
5399 Grand Dr, Hilliard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1237 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, patio, walk-in closets and more. Features include gym with yoga studio, a community garden and other places to relax. I-270 gives easy access to Columbus and beyond.
Tuttle West
7 Units Available
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1087 sqft
As a cozy community with unexpected amenities, residents love making Greydon House their home. The convenient Dublin location offers quick access to anything residents may need, all while offering everything they could want at home in the community.
Tuttle
10 Units Available
Camden Place Apartments
4311 Camden Cir, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1284 sqft
An Edwards Community Take a Virtual Tour Now! More than just a place to live . . . Camden Place, an Edwards Community, in Dublin, OH offers well-designed apartments & townhomes in a park-like setting with peaceful lakes and relaxing fountains.
Brookside Colony
11 Units Available
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1109 sqft
While our convenient location makes commuting to work, school, or shopping a breeze, you’ll be surprised just how secluded our community feels.
Foxboro
15 Units Available
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$965
1300 sqft
Near local stores and restaurants. Easy access to the Outerbelt surrounding Columbus. Amenities on site include a clubhouse, swimming pool and Wi-Fi. Apartments have their own patio/balcony and have been recently renovated.
16 Units Available
The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1242 sqft
Great location near Dublin and Hilliard. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and air conditioning. Community amenities include a car washing station, rock climbing wall and tanning spa.
Dexter Falls
13 Units Available
The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1208 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today!An Edwards CommunityExperience an inviting sense of luxury at The Charleston Apartments & Townhomes, a pet-friendly community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Tuttle
12 Units Available
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1170 sqft
Live Rent Free for One Month!Virtually tour and move in by 5/31 and get ONE MONTH FREE! Select apartments only. Preferred employers save an additional $100 off your deposit. Restrictions apply. Offer ends May 31, 2020 Call for details.
Don Scott
6 Units Available
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1053 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Wesbury Park in Columbus, OH! Wesbury Park offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Tuttle
15 Units Available
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1250 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunitySTART SPREADING THE NEWS.Times Square Apartments & Townhomes, an Edwards Community, is an exciting and talked about apartment community in town.
Tuttle West
17 Units Available
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1182 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunityLUXURY LIVING. THE WAY LIFE SHOULD BE.The Orchard, an Edwards Community is a luxury apartment and townhome community where you can enjoy the relaxing lifestyle you deserve.
Dexter Falls
9 Units Available
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1178 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards Community A rare find...
Dexter Falls
5 Units Available
The Farms
5412 Edwards Farms Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1212 sqft
An Edwards Community Take a Virtual Tour Now!Looking for the calming comfort of the country, but still want the style and convenience of the city? The Farms Apartments and Townhomes in Columbus, OH are the answer.
Brookside Woods
17 Units Available
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1231 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Meadow View in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Tuttle West
1 Unit Available
5278 Royal Arch Cascade Drive
5278 Royal Arch Cascade Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1288 sqft
Coming Soon!!! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo Located In Dublin. This Spacious Property Offers Washer, Dryer Hook Ups. Kitchen Includes Stainless Steel Appliances: Fridge, Stove , Dishwasher, Microwave.
Brookside Woods
1 Unit Available
7124 Chadwood Lane
7124 Chadwood Lane, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1071 sqft
2B Available 08/15/20 Award winning Bent Tree Apartments located in the heart of Dublin, offers best in class service and affordable NEWLY upgraded 1 and 2BR apartments, that are packed with extra touches that set your new place apart! Your new home
