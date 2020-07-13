104 Apartments for rent in Dublin, OH with pool
Asherton of Dublin
5400 Asherton Blvd, Dublin, OH
1 Bedroom
$944
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1465 sqft
Community is luxurious and features golf course, pool and lakes with fishing. Units include state-of-the-art appliances, plenty of storage and more. Located just minutes from a slew of shopping and dining options.
Tuttle West
The Wendell
4761 Riggins Road, Dublin, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1438 sqft
Located near bike trails, as well as nightlife. On-site amenities include a heated pool and tanning bed, fitness classes and pool. Located in a wooded area. Billiards room available. Pet-friendly with a bark park.
Perimeter Lakes Apartments
6146 Perimeter Lakes Dr, Dublin, OH
1 Bedroom
$915
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1200 sqft
Residents are treated to a clubhouse and fitness center in this community. Three lakes are on-site and community events are held frequently. Located adjacent to shopping, dining and Interstate 270 access.
Olde Sawmill
Sawmill Commons Apartments
2555 Summer Dr, Dublin, OH
1 Bedroom
$919
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1159 sqft
WE ARE OFFERING VIRTUAL, SELF-GUIDED AND BY APPOINTMENT TOURS! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE FOR DETAILS AND AVAILABILITY. Future residents can submit applications and sign leases digitally as well.
Riverside
Dublin Park
5211 Sawmill Rd, Dublin, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1300 sqft
On-site luxury amenities include a resort-style pool with sundeck and a grill station, 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, 50 acres of green spaces, an upgraded playground, and an executive business center.
Muirfield Village
5312 Aryshire Dr.
5312 Aryshire Drive, Dublin, OH
5 Bedrooms
$3,495
4 sqft
Stunning Large Executive 4000 sqft (including finish basement) home with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 Bath, 2 car garage, located in Muirfield subdivisions with 1st floor and 2nd floor master suites, Whirlpool tub, 2 fireplaces.
7907 Avaleen Cir N
7907 Avaleen Circle North, Dublin, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
2870 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom Condo near Dublin downtown - Property Id: 198398 Located in the beautiful neighborhood of The Estates at Scioto Crossing in Dublin OH with Dublin City School, this large 2 story home with 2 car garage.
6524 Ballantrae Place
6524 Ballantrae Place, Dublin, OH
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
5364 sqft
The most desirable lot in Ballantrae! Close to both neighborhood parks & pool & backs to the #6 fairway of Dublin Golf Club. The westward facing rear patio & hot tub allows for terrific view of the golf course & evening sunset.
Results within 1 mile of Dublin
Riverside
Sawmill Ridge
6564 Millridge Cir, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$944
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
900 sqft
Sawmill Ridge in Dublin, OH offers spacious and affordable 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes for rent. Sawmill Ridge is a pet friendly community and is located within the Dublin School District.
Foxboro
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$810
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1300 sqft
Near local stores and restaurants. Easy access to the Outerbelt surrounding Columbus. Amenities on site include a clubhouse, swimming pool and Wi-Fi. Apartments have their own patio/balcony and have been recently renovated.
Brookside Woods
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$840
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1369 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Several shopping and dining options are nearby, and Brookside Woods are located past the community's lake. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Brookside Colony
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,010
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1109 sqft
While our convenient location makes commuting to work, school, or shopping a breeze, you’ll be surprised just how secluded our community feels.
Tuttle West
Hilliard Grand
5399 Grand Dr, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$952
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1510 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, patio, walk-in closets and more. Features include gym with yoga studio, a community garden and other places to relax. I-270 gives easy access to Columbus and beyond.
Dexter Falls
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$894
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1178 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards Community A rare find...
Tuttle
Camden Place Apartments
4311 Camden Cir, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$911
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
An Edwards Community Take a Virtual Tour Now! More than just a place to live . . . Camden Place, an Edwards Community, in Dublin, OH offers well-designed apartments & townhomes in a park-like setting with peaceful lakes and relaxing fountains.
The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,046
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1242 sqft
Great location near Dublin and Hilliard. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and air conditioning. Community amenities include a car washing station, rock climbing wall and tanning spa.
Worthingview
Graham Park
2390 Harper Isabelle, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,084
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1082 sqft
Indulging shouldn’t be limited to ice cream parlors or Sunday brunches. Your living space should be as unique as you are and have all the necessary luxuries for you to revel in.
Worthingview
Harper House at the Highlands
2350 Sawmill Place Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,074
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1089 sqft
Take a step up to The Highlands and experience Harper House – Columbus, Ohio’s one-of-a-kind, luxurious apartment community. Built like a resort with world-class amenities.
Don Scott
Sawmill Crossing
6700 Allister Way, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$820
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1061 sqft
At Sawmill Crossing, your options are endless– one or two bedrooms, furnished or unfurnished, a short or long-term lease– the choice is yours.
Dexter Falls
The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$894
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,854
1564 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today!An Edwards CommunityExperience an inviting sense of luxury at The Charleston Apartments & Townhomes, a pet-friendly community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Tuttle West
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$980
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1087 sqft
As a cozy community with unexpected amenities, residents love making Greydon House their home. The convenient Dublin location offers quick access to anything residents may need, all while offering everything they could want at home in the community.
Shannon Heights
Karric Place of Dublin
3970 Brelsford Ln, Columbus, OH
Studio
$749
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
900 sqft
Finding great apartment home living in Dublin, Ohio has never been easier. Karric Place of Dublin is nestled in a suburb of Columbus, just minutes from I-270, Highway 161, and Route 33, making your commute around Ohio simple and enjoyable.
Tuttle
Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,028
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,562
1150 sqft
An Edwards CommunityTake a Virtual Tour Now!THE DOWNTOWN WAREHOUSE-INSPIRED LOFT HAS ARRIVED UPTOWN.BRAND NEW in the Tuttle Crossing area, Hayden Lofts brings loft-style living to Dublin, Ohio.
Worthingview
Luxe at the Highlands
2330 Sawmill Place Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,399
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1119 sqft
Gone are the days of conventional apartment living. Luxe at The Highlands apartments are everything but traditional.
