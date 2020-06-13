Apartment List
/
OH
/
dublin
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

187 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Dublin, OH

Finding an apartment in Dublin that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
11 Units Available
Perimeter Lakes Apartments
6146 Perimeter Lakes Dr, Dublin, OH
1 Bedroom
$975
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Residents are treated to a clubhouse and fitness center in this community. Three lakes are on-site and community events are held frequently. Located adjacent to shopping, dining and Interstate 270 access.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
26 Units Available
Asherton of Dublin
5400 Asherton Blvd, Dublin, OH
1 Bedroom
$884
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1465 sqft
Community is luxurious and features golf course, pool and lakes with fishing. Units include state-of-the-art appliances, plenty of storage and more. Located just minutes from a slew of shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Tuttle West
Contact for Availability
Redwood Dublin
5464 Eagle River Dr, Dublin, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1329 sqft
These larger apartments offer an efficient design with two bathrooms, a den option, two-car attached garage, and large kitchen. Pet-friendly and smoke-free. No one above or next to you.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Tuttle West
14 Units Available
The Wendell
4761 Riggins Road, Dublin, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,030
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1438 sqft
Located near bike trails, as well as nightlife. On-site amenities include a heated pool and tanning bed, fitness classes and pool. Located in a wooded area. Billiards room available. Pet-friendly with a bark park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Riverside
Contact for Availability
Dublin Park
5211 Sawmill Rd, Dublin, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1300 sqft
On-site luxury amenities include a resort-style pool with sundeck and a grill station, 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, 50 acres of green spaces, an upgraded playground, and an executive business center.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3842 Carberry Drive
3842 Carberry Drive, Dublin, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1184 sqft
***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo in Dublin! (The Reserves at Scioto Crossing) - ***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** 1st floor condo in popular Reserve at Scioto Crossing with Dublin schools.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Muirfield Village
1 Unit Available
5312 Aryshire Dr.
5312 Aryshire Drive, Dublin, OH
5 Bedrooms
$3,495
4 sqft
Stunning Large Executive 4000 sqft (including finish basement) home with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 Bath, 2 car garage, located in Muirfield subdivisions with 1st floor and 2nd floor master suites, Whirlpool tub, 2 fireplaces.

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7907 Avaleen Cir N
7907 Avaleen Circle North, Dublin, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
2870 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom Condo near Dublin downtown - Property Id: 198398 Located in the beautiful neighborhood of The Estates at Scioto Crossing in Dublin OH with Dublin City School, this large 2 story home with 2 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Dublin
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Dexter Falls
13 Units Available
The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$957
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take A Virtual Tour Today!An Edwards CommunityExperience an inviting sense of luxury at The Charleston Apartments & Townhomes, a pet-friendly community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Tuttle West
17 Units Available
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1182 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunityLUXURY LIVING. THE WAY LIFE SHOULD BE.The Orchard, an Edwards Community is a luxury apartment and townhome community where you can enjoy the relaxing lifestyle you deserve.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,125
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1242 sqft
Great location near Dublin and Hilliard. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and air conditioning. Community amenities include a car washing station, rock climbing wall and tanning spa.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Foxboro
15 Units Available
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$840
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
Near local stores and restaurants. Easy access to the Outerbelt surrounding Columbus. Amenities on site include a clubhouse, swimming pool and Wi-Fi. Apartments have their own patio/balcony and have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Brookside Woods
25 Units Available
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1369 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Several shopping and dining options are nearby, and Brookside Woods are located past the community's lake. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Coppertree
6 Units Available
Copperleaf
8619 Gold Leaf Ln, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$963
900 sqft
Current Special : One Month Free!! Copperleaf is waiting for you! This beautiful apartment community is nestled in historic Dublin, Ohio, just a twenty minute drive from downtown Columbus and moments away from shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Tuttle West
11 Units Available
Hilliard Grand
5399 Grand Dr, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1510 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, patio, walk-in closets and more. Features include gym with yoga studio, a community garden and other places to relax. I-270 gives easy access to Columbus and beyond.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Tuttle West
6 Units Available
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,005
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1087 sqft
As a cozy community with unexpected amenities, residents love making Greydon House their home. The convenient Dublin location offers quick access to anything residents may need, all while offering everything they could want at home in the community.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Tuttle
13 Units Available
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl, Columbus, OH
Studio
$911
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,046
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1170 sqft
Live Rent Free for One Month!Virtually tour and move in by 5/31 and get ONE MONTH FREE! Select apartments only. Preferred employers save an additional $100 off your deposit. Restrictions apply. Offer ends May 31, 2020 Call for details.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Dexter Falls
9 Units Available
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$883
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1178 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards Community A rare find...
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Tuttle
18 Units Available
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$854
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunitySTART SPREADING THE NEWS.Times Square Apartments & Townhomes, an Edwards Community, is an exciting and talked about apartment community in town.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Brookside Colony
13 Units Available
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$975
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1109 sqft
While our convenient location makes commuting to work, school, or shopping a breeze, you’ll be surprised just how secluded our community feels.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Brookside Woods
15 Units Available
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$845
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1231 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Meadow View in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56pm
$
Don Scott
7 Units Available
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$945
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1053 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Wesbury Park in Columbus, OH! Wesbury Park offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Riverside
6 Units Available
Sawmill Ridge
6564 Millridge Cir, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$922
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
900 sqft
Sawmill Ridge in Dublin, OH offers spacious and affordable 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes for rent.&nbsp;Sawmill Ridge is a pet friendly community and is located within the Dublin School District.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Tuttle
9 Units Available
Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,028
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
An Edwards CommunityTake a Virtual Tour Now!THE DOWNTOWN WAREHOUSE-INSPIRED LOFT HAS ARRIVED UPTOWN.BRAND NEW in the Tuttle Crossing area, Hayden Lofts brings loft-style living to Dublin, Ohio.
City Guide for Dublin, OH

All you golf aficionados, Dublin is the city of your dreams! With numerous professional golf tournaments, and world-class golf courses, you will certainly find plenty to like in Dublin.

Spread out over three counties in central Ohio, Dublin is a hotbed of finance, headquarters to many large corporations, and a good place for those seeking to further their careers. As part one of the stops on golf’s PGA Tour, the Memorial Tournament is a draw for sport lovers in general, and golf lovers in particular. More than 41,760 people call this thriving suburb home, and why not. The weather is quite predictable, with a median high of 74.3°F in August, and a chilly median of 28.6 °F in February. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Dublin, OH

Finding an apartment in Dublin that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Dublin 1 BedroomsDublin 2 BedroomsDublin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDublin 3 BedroomsDublin Accessible ApartmentsDublin Apartments under $900
Dublin Apartments with BalconyDublin Apartments with GarageDublin Apartments with GymDublin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDublin Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDublin Apartments with Parking
Dublin Apartments with PoolDublin Apartments with Washer-DryerDublin Cheap PlacesDublin Dog Friendly ApartmentsDublin Furnished ApartmentsDublin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OHUrbana, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus