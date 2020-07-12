225 Apartments for rent in Dublin, OH with parking

All you golf aficionados, Dublin is the city of your dreams! With numerous professional golf tournaments, and world-class golf courses, you will certainly find plenty to like in Dublin.

Spread out over three counties in central Ohio, Dublin is a hotbed of finance, headquarters to many large corporations, and a good place for those seeking to further their careers. As part one of the stops on golf’s PGA Tour, the Memorial Tournament is a draw for sport lovers in general, and golf lovers in particular. More than 41,760 people call this thriving suburb home, and why not. The weather is quite predictable, with a median high of 74.3°F in August, and a chilly median of 28.6 °F in February. See more