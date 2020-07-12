Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM

225 Apartments for rent in Dublin, OH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dublin apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
Asherton of Dublin
5400 Asherton Blvd, Dublin, OH
1 Bedroom
$944
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1465 sqft
Community is luxurious and features golf course, pool and lakes with fishing. Units include state-of-the-art appliances, plenty of storage and more. Located just minutes from a slew of shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Tuttle West
The Wendell
4761 Riggins Road, Dublin, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1438 sqft
Located near bike trails, as well as nightlife. On-site amenities include a heated pool and tanning bed, fitness classes and pool. Located in a wooded area. Billiards room available. Pet-friendly with a bark park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
6 Units Available
Perimeter Lakes Apartments
6146 Perimeter Lakes Dr, Dublin, OH
1 Bedroom
$915
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1200 sqft
Residents are treated to a clubhouse and fitness center in this community. Three lakes are on-site and community events are held frequently. Located adjacent to shopping, dining and Interstate 270 access.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Tuttle West
Redwood Dublin
5464 Eagle River Dr, Dublin, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1329 sqft
These larger apartments offer an efficient design with two bathrooms, a den option, two-car attached garage, and large kitchen. Pet-friendly and smoke-free. No one above or next to you.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 04:14pm
22 Units Available
Olde Sawmill
Sawmill Commons Apartments
2555 Summer Dr, Dublin, OH
1 Bedroom
$919
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1159 sqft
WE ARE OFFERING VIRTUAL, SELF-GUIDED AND BY APPOINTMENT TOURS! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE FOR DETAILS AND AVAILABILITY. Future residents can submit applications and sign leases digitally as well.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Riverside
Dublin Park
5211 Sawmill Rd, Dublin, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1300 sqft
On-site luxury amenities include a resort-style pool with sundeck and a grill station, 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, 50 acres of green spaces, an upgraded playground, and an executive business center.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6273 Post Road
6273 Post Road, Dublin, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2007 sqft
Beautiful Four Bedroom home with Two and a half Bathrooms, located in the City of Dublin is available for lease immediately.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Muirfield Village
5312 Aryshire Dr.
5312 Aryshire Drive, Dublin, OH
5 Bedrooms
$3,495
4 sqft
Stunning Large Executive 4000 sqft (including finish basement) home with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 Bath, 2 car garage, located in Muirfield subdivisions with 1st floor and 2nd floor master suites, Whirlpool tub, 2 fireplaces.

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Muirfield Village
5598 Dundon Court
5598 Dundon Court, Dublin, OH
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,900
8066 sqft
Gorgeous executive home on the Jack's Championship Course in Muirfield Village with over 8000 SF of living space. Beautiful wooded lot and landscaping.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4397 Limerick Lane
4397 Limerick Lane, Dublin, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1980 sqft
Recently updated and remodeled ranch in a prime Dublin location! This very open ranch sits on 1.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6918 Black Hawk Court
6918 Blackhawk Court, Dublin, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,445
2582 sqft
A Wonderful Home in a Fantastic Dublin Subdivision. Great Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, 4 Bedrooms and a Finished Basement, Large Deck, Wonderful Traditional Floorplan with Home Office.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
7684 Glanmore Court
7684 Glanmore Court, Dublin, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2410 sqft
BACKED TO BIG OPEN GREEN SPACE & PLAYGROUND. CUSTOM QUALITY BEAUTIFUL HOME FOR RENT IN DUBLIN. HUGE VAULTED CEILING IN MASTER W/EXQUISITE VANITY AREA BAY DR. POURED BASEMENT WALLS. SUNKEN FAMILY ROOM WITH FIRE PLACE. 1ST FLOOR LAUNDRY.

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7907 Avaleen Cir N
7907 Avaleen Circle North, Dublin, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
2870 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom Condo near Dublin downtown - Property Id: 198398 Located in the beautiful neighborhood of The Estates at Scioto Crossing in Dublin OH with Dublin City School, this large 2 story home with 2 car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6524 Ballantrae Place
6524 Ballantrae Place, Dublin, OH
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
5364 sqft
The most desirable lot in Ballantrae! Close to both neighborhood parks & pool & backs to the #6 fairway of Dublin Golf Club. The westward facing rear patio & hot tub allows for terrific view of the golf course & evening sunset.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5328 Erin Isles Court
5328 Erin Isles Court, Dublin, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1934 sqft
Updated and beautiful in prestige Dublin with 2 story w/ 4BR, 2.5 BA! Walk to Dublin Rec center! Quiet cul-de-sac location with park like backyard. Paver patio with mature trees is perfect for kids, relaxation&entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Dublin
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Tuttle
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$978
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1210 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunityLocated in the Tuttle Crossing area of Dublin, Ohio, Strathmoor Apartments & Townhomes, a new Edwards Community, features the area’s most unique living experience, combining upscale urban contemporary
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
Brookside Woods
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$840
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1369 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Several shopping and dining options are nearby, and Brookside Woods are located past the community's lake. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Brookside Colony
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,010
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1109 sqft
While our convenient location makes commuting to work, school, or shopping a breeze, you’ll be surprised just how secluded our community feels.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Tuttle West
Hilliard Grand
5399 Grand Dr, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$952
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1510 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, patio, walk-in closets and more. Features include gym with yoga studio, a community garden and other places to relax. I-270 gives easy access to Columbus and beyond.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Dexter Falls
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$894
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1178 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards Community A rare find...
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
8 Units Available
Brookside Woods
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$865
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1231 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Meadow View in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Tuttle
Camden Place Apartments
4311 Camden Cir, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$911
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
An Edwards Community Take a Virtual Tour Now! More than just a place to live . . . Camden Place, an Edwards Community, in Dublin, OH offers well-designed apartments & townhomes in a park-like setting with peaceful lakes and relaxing fountains.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
29 Units Available
The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,046
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1242 sqft
Great location near Dublin and Hilliard. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and air conditioning. Community amenities include a car washing station, rock climbing wall and tanning spa.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Foxboro
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$810
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1300 sqft
Near local stores and restaurants. Easy access to the Outerbelt surrounding Columbus. Amenities on site include a clubhouse, swimming pool and Wi-Fi. Apartments have their own patio/balcony and have been recently renovated.
City Guide for Dublin, OH

All you golf aficionados, Dublin is the city of your dreams! With numerous professional golf tournaments, and world-class golf courses, you will certainly find plenty to like in Dublin.

Spread out over three counties in central Ohio, Dublin is a hotbed of finance, headquarters to many large corporations, and a good place for those seeking to further their careers. As part one of the stops on golf’s PGA Tour, the Memorial Tournament is a draw for sport lovers in general, and golf lovers in particular. More than 41,760 people call this thriving suburb home, and why not. The weather is quite predictable, with a median high of 74.3°F in August, and a chilly median of 28.6 °F in February. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Dublin, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dublin apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

