164 Apartments for rent in Dublin, OH with balcony
All you golf aficionados, Dublin is the city of your dreams! With numerous professional golf tournaments, and world-class golf courses, you will certainly find plenty to like in Dublin.
Spread out over three counties in central Ohio, Dublin is a hotbed of finance, headquarters to many large corporations, and a good place for those seeking to further their careers. As part one of the stops on golf’s PGA Tour, the Memorial Tournament is a draw for sport lovers in general, and golf lovers in particular. More than 41,760 people call this thriving suburb home, and why not. The weather is quite predictable, with a median high of 74.3°F in August, and a chilly median of 28.6 °F in February. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Dublin renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.