The District at Linworth

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage bocce court clubhouse community garden courtyard dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit lobby online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community volleyball court yoga

The District in Linworth has taken home bragging rights as the No. 1 spot for “best apartment living” in the CBUS’ Top Picks poll. Want to know why? This brand-new apartment complex offers contemporary luxury living in the old-world historic community of Worthington, Ohio, and easy access to major thoroughfares means painless commuting. These Worthington apartments combine green living with unsurpassed amenities — the best of both worlds in apartment living — it’s an urban oasis! Choose from a selection of roomy one, two, or three-bedroom floorplans.



When you live at The District in Linworth, you’re minutes from everything the Worthington/Columbus area has to offer. Enjoy the Worthington Farmers Market, local wine tastings, fine dining, shopping and outdoor concerts. When you want to stay home, take advantage of The District’s heated pool and firepit, movie cave, and Certified Crossfit Center, as well as a community garden. Don’t forget, your pets are welcome at The District. We have a fenced-in dog park and dog stations conveniently located throughout the grounds.