Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:32 PM

994 Summit Street

994 Summit Street · (740) 502-1467
Location

994 Summit Street, Columbus, OH 43201
Italian Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1506 sqft

Amenities

FOR RENT! Live in STYLE! This is what you have been waiting for! This modern new-construction is just a stones throw away from the heart of Short North! This detached single family home features 3-stories of finished living space, a nicely sized screened in porch, hickory hardwood floors flow throughout, custom white cabinetry in the kitchen, high-end light fixtures, all the windows let in a lot natural light. The master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, a beautiful ensuite bathroom with custom tile. The second bedroom has a bonus loft that could be used as a 3rd bedroom or even a nice office space. The basement is fully finished. Comes with 2 off street parking spots & 1 car attached garage! You don't want to miss out on this once in a lifetime opportunity to rent this amazing home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 994 Summit Street have any available units?
994 Summit Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 994 Summit Street have?
Some of 994 Summit Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 994 Summit Street currently offering any rent specials?
994 Summit Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 994 Summit Street pet-friendly?
No, 994 Summit Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 994 Summit Street offer parking?
Yes, 994 Summit Street does offer parking.
Does 994 Summit Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 994 Summit Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 994 Summit Street have a pool?
No, 994 Summit Street does not have a pool.
Does 994 Summit Street have accessible units?
No, 994 Summit Street does not have accessible units.
Does 994 Summit Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 994 Summit Street has units with dishwashers.
