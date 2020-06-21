994 Summit Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

FOR RENT! Live in STYLE! This is what you have been waiting for! This modern new-construction is just a stones throw away from the heart of Short North! This detached single family home features 3-stories of finished living space, a nicely sized screened in porch, hickory hardwood floors flow throughout, custom white cabinetry in the kitchen, high-end light fixtures, all the windows let in a lot natural light. The master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, a beautiful ensuite bathroom with custom tile. The second bedroom has a bonus loft that could be used as a 3rd bedroom or even a nice office space. The basement is fully finished. Comes with 2 off street parking spots & 1 car attached garage! You don't want to miss out on this once in a lifetime opportunity to rent this amazing home.