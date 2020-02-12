All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

975 E. Dunedin Rd.

975 Dunedin Road · No Longer Available
Location

975 Dunedin Road, Columbus, OH 43224
North Linden

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Three bedroom house with Basement - Welcome to 975 Dunedin Rd in the North end of Columbus. This is a three bedroom home with one full bathroom on the entry level and a half bathroom upstairs. Master bedroom is located on the entry floor and two additional bathrooms are upstairs. New kitchen and bathroom! This home does have a basement with washer and dryer hookup. LARGE backyard! Rent is 1000 and security deposit is only 500! Give Bailey a call for a showing, today! 614-949-3624

(RLNE5562626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 975 E. Dunedin Rd. have any available units?
975 E. Dunedin Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 975 E. Dunedin Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
975 E. Dunedin Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 975 E. Dunedin Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 975 E. Dunedin Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 975 E. Dunedin Rd. offer parking?
No, 975 E. Dunedin Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 975 E. Dunedin Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 975 E. Dunedin Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 975 E. Dunedin Rd. have a pool?
No, 975 E. Dunedin Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 975 E. Dunedin Rd. have accessible units?
No, 975 E. Dunedin Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 975 E. Dunedin Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 975 E. Dunedin Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 975 E. Dunedin Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 975 E. Dunedin Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

