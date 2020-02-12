975 E. Dunedin Rd.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Three bedroom house with Basement - Welcome to 975 Dunedin Rd in the North end of Columbus. This is a three bedroom home with one full bathroom on the entry level and a half bathroom upstairs. Master bedroom is located on the entry floor and two additional bathrooms are upstairs. New kitchen and bathroom! This home does have a basement with washer and dryer hookup. LARGE backyard! Rent is 1000 and security deposit is only 500! Give Bailey a call for a showing, today! 614-949-3624



(RLNE5562626)