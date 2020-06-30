96 West 1st Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully redone and spacious townhome in the hottest neighborhood of Columbus! Marble tile in Kitchen and Baths / Hardwood floors / Decorative Fireplaces / Exposed Brick Walls / Victorian Style woodwork / Private Back Yard with Deck / Dishwasher / Garbage Disposal / Washer and Dryer on site / Private back Yard with Deck / 91% fuel-efficient furnace and air / One Mile from Nationwide Arena and the Ohio State University / Walking distance to bars / restaurants / shopping / nightlife and sporting events / available January 1. Start your New Year in your New townhome in Sho No Arts District!



No Pets Allowed



