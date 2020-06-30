All apartments in Columbus
96 West 1st Avenue

96 West First Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

96 West First Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Victorian Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautifully redone and spacious townhome in the hottest neighborhood of Columbus! Marble tile in Kitchen and Baths / Hardwood floors / Decorative Fireplaces / Exposed Brick Walls / Victorian Style woodwork / Private Back Yard with Deck / Dishwasher / Garbage Disposal / Washer and Dryer on site / Private back Yard with Deck / 91% fuel-efficient furnace and air / One Mile from Nationwide Arena and the Ohio State University / Walking distance to bars / restaurants / shopping / nightlife and sporting events / available January 1. Start your New Year in your New townhome in Sho No Arts District!

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/columbus-oh?lid=12816285

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5346470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96 West 1st Avenue have any available units?
96 West 1st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 96 West 1st Avenue have?
Some of 96 West 1st Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 96 West 1st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
96 West 1st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 West 1st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 96 West 1st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 96 West 1st Avenue offer parking?
No, 96 West 1st Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 96 West 1st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 96 West 1st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 West 1st Avenue have a pool?
No, 96 West 1st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 96 West 1st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 96 West 1st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 96 West 1st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 96 West 1st Avenue has units with dishwashers.

