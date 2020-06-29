All apartments in Columbus
Last updated February 14 2020 at 4:15 AM

896 Gilbert St

896 Gilbert Street · No Longer Available
Location

896 Gilbert Street, Columbus, OH 43206
Southern Orchards

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
This COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3 bedroom/ 2 bath Located in Southern Orchards is a MUST SEE! Updated Kitchen w/ New Cabinets & Granite Countertop, Stainless Steel Appliances: Refrigerator w/ Ice Maker, Gas Stove, Microwave & Dishwasher, Master Bedroom has Private Bathroom and a Walk-In Closet, Pergo Flooring throughout 1st Floor, 1st Floor Laundry, Overhead Lighting & Fenced-In Backyard and Off-Street Parking! Pets are ok for an additional fee.

This house is available to rent for $1595/monthly
Tenants are responsible for all utilities: Gas, Electric & Water

Serious Inquiries Only Please
Not Accepting Section 8

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

