All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 883 S. Third St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
883 S. Third St
Last updated March 9 2020 at 2:20 PM

883 S. Third St

883 South Third Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

883 South Third Street, Columbus, OH 43206
German Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
Elegant and charming remodeled German Village Duplex - You'll be proud to call completely redone one Bedroom one bathroom brick half double your home! Totally redone but featuring original hardwood floors, arched-op windows, and exposed beams. It also has an incredible kitchen and bath with exposed brick and artisan tile.The designers did a wonderful job blending old with new to make a modern and elegant space that still retains it's German Village Charm. Your new home also has stainless appliances and a stainless farmhouse sink, in-unit laundry with included stacked H/E washer/dryer. The new bathroom has imported tile and glass wrapped shower. Resident has access to a shared fenced patio with fire pit and vegetable garden.

(RLNE5162144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 883 S. Third St have any available units?
883 S. Third St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 883 S. Third St have?
Some of 883 S. Third St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 883 S. Third St currently offering any rent specials?
883 S. Third St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 883 S. Third St pet-friendly?
Yes, 883 S. Third St is pet friendly.
Does 883 S. Third St offer parking?
No, 883 S. Third St does not offer parking.
Does 883 S. Third St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 883 S. Third St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 883 S. Third St have a pool?
No, 883 S. Third St does not have a pool.
Does 883 S. Third St have accessible units?
No, 883 S. Third St does not have accessible units.
Does 883 S. Third St have units with dishwashers?
No, 883 S. Third St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43110
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave
Columbus, OH 43240
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St
Columbus, OH 43222
Sanctuary Village
149 Sanctuary Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Sonnenblick Apartments
730 Thurber Dr W
Columbus, OH 43215
Copley Park
7505 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43085
Reserve at Sharon Woods
1881 Solera Dr
Columbus, OH 43229

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing