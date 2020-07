Amenities

Freshly painted and deep cleaned for you to take possession TODAY. Neutral earth tones will accommodate your furnishings and includes kitchen appliances and washer/dryer hook ups in the basement. 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom on the 2nd level, living room and eat-in space kitchen on the entry level, and a finished living space in the basement with the laundry room. Privacy patio at the rear and assigned parking with nearby guest parking.