Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, split level home has fresh paint and is ready for move in. This home features a large eat in kitchen, family room, basement rec room and a flex room that could be a formal dining or living room. The two tiered deck overlooks the back yard that backs to a wooded area. Nice quiet street in the Worthington School district! Two car attached garage. No smoking or pets, please.