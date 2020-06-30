All apartments in Columbus
8577 Clover Glade Drive

Location

8577 Clover Glade Drive, Columbus, OH 43035
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Welcome to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 4 level split home! Loads of features throughout! Fresh paint, neutral decor, vaulted ceiling in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances! Gas fireplace in the family room. This home also has panel doors throughout. Master bedroom has walk-in closet.

Olentangy Local School District

Sorry, no pets!

1 year lease minimum. $1,695 month. $1,695 deposit. $40 application fee per adult. $100 holding fee due at application. Full security deposit due within 48 hours of application approval.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8577 Clover Glade Drive have any available units?
8577 Clover Glade Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 8577 Clover Glade Drive have?
Some of 8577 Clover Glade Drive's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8577 Clover Glade Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8577 Clover Glade Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8577 Clover Glade Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8577 Clover Glade Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8577 Clover Glade Drive offer parking?
No, 8577 Clover Glade Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8577 Clover Glade Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8577 Clover Glade Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8577 Clover Glade Drive have a pool?
No, 8577 Clover Glade Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8577 Clover Glade Drive have accessible units?
No, 8577 Clover Glade Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8577 Clover Glade Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8577 Clover Glade Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

