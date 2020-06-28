8283 Tegmen St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

As you walk in to the entry you can turn left into the First Floor Owners Suite with Walk In Closet and Full Bathroom. Or you can turn right into the First Floor Laundry Room. Off of the Entry hallway there are two closets, the utility area, and a half bathroom. Leading into the large Living room with vaulted ceilings you can go through the Ding Area into the beautiful Kitchen. Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Compactor, and Dishwasher are all included. Off of the Dining Room you can enter the one car garage. Going back into the Living Room you can take the stairs up to a flex room that you can make into an office, Family Room, Play Room, or whatever you want it to be. Another hallway comes off of the Flex Room and will take you to the two bedrooms upstairs and the full bathroom in between. Back in the Living Room downstairs you can go through the sliding glass door that will lead you to the back setting area with retractable awning.