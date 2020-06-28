All apartments in Columbus
8283 Tegmen St

8283 Tegmen Street · No Longer Available
Location

8283 Tegmen Street, Columbus, OH 43240
Polaris South

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
As you walk in to the entry you can turn left into the First Floor Owners Suite with Walk In Closet and Full Bathroom. Or you can turn right into the First Floor Laundry Room. Off of the Entry hallway there are two closets, the utility area, and a half bathroom. Leading into the large Living room with vaulted ceilings you can go through the Ding Area into the beautiful Kitchen. Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Compactor, and Dishwasher are all included. Off of the Dining Room you can enter the one car garage. Going back into the Living Room you can take the stairs up to a flex room that you can make into an office, Family Room, Play Room, or whatever you want it to be. Another hallway comes off of the Flex Room and will take you to the two bedrooms upstairs and the full bathroom in between. Back in the Living Room downstairs you can go through the sliding glass door that will lead you to the back setting area with retractable awning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8283 Tegmen St have any available units?
8283 Tegmen St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 8283 Tegmen St have?
Some of 8283 Tegmen St's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8283 Tegmen St currently offering any rent specials?
8283 Tegmen St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8283 Tegmen St pet-friendly?
No, 8283 Tegmen St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 8283 Tegmen St offer parking?
Yes, 8283 Tegmen St offers parking.
Does 8283 Tegmen St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8283 Tegmen St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8283 Tegmen St have a pool?
No, 8283 Tegmen St does not have a pool.
Does 8283 Tegmen St have accessible units?
No, 8283 Tegmen St does not have accessible units.
Does 8283 Tegmen St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8283 Tegmen St has units with dishwashers.
