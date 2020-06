Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This home opens to a living room with hardwood floors. This room connects to a family room, dining room, and kitchen. The kitchen comes with a dishwasher, stove, and fridge. Also on the first floor is two bedrooms and one full bath. Upstairs is a large open room for the third bedroom. The basement is unfinished with a storage room and laundry area. The front yard is heavily hedged for added privacy and in the backyard is a detached one car garage.