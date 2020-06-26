All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 7916 Meadowhaven Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
7916 Meadowhaven Blvd
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:24 AM

7916 Meadowhaven Blvd

7916 Meadowhaven Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7916 Meadowhaven Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43235
Foxboro

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
Available 06/01/19 DUBLIN 2-BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE WITH COVERED PARKING!! - Property Id: 36904

Great Location! So convenient - just off Sawmill Road at I-270!

This unfurnished, end-unit townhouse offers 2 bedrooms, with finished basement. Lots and Lots of Light from plenty of windows! Full bathroom includes bathtub & dual vanity-sinks, along with a 1/2 bath on the first floor. Updated full kitchen includes disposal and dishwasher, along with an enormous, walk-in pantry.

And, for extra space, this unit has a finished rec-room in the basement, along with a washer/dryer hookup!

Private Back patio for grilling and an assigned, covered Carport for the car, so no need to clean snow and ice off the car this winter! One last great thing ... a wood burning fireplace!! - just in time for the holidays!

One month rent and security deposit due before move-in. Application fee $45.00. Credit and Background check required - No prior evictions or bankruptcies. Sorry, no pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/36904
Property Id 36904

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4919347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7916 Meadowhaven Blvd have any available units?
7916 Meadowhaven Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 7916 Meadowhaven Blvd have?
Some of 7916 Meadowhaven Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7916 Meadowhaven Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7916 Meadowhaven Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7916 Meadowhaven Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 7916 Meadowhaven Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 7916 Meadowhaven Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 7916 Meadowhaven Blvd offers parking.
Does 7916 Meadowhaven Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7916 Meadowhaven Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7916 Meadowhaven Blvd have a pool?
No, 7916 Meadowhaven Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 7916 Meadowhaven Blvd have accessible units?
No, 7916 Meadowhaven Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 7916 Meadowhaven Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7916 Meadowhaven Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive
Columbus, OH 43035
Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd
Columbus, OH 43123
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane
Columbus, OH 43035
Deco
3450 Indianola Avenue
Columbus, OH 43214
Timber Trail
2414 Timber Trail Dr N
Columbus, OH 43224
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43110
Worthington Commons
1541 Barnes Drive East
Columbus, OH 43229

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing