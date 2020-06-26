7916 Meadowhaven Blvd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher carport recently renovated

Available 06/01/19 DUBLIN 2-BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE WITH COVERED PARKING!! - Property Id: 36904



Great Location! So convenient - just off Sawmill Road at I-270!



This unfurnished, end-unit townhouse offers 2 bedrooms, with finished basement. Lots and Lots of Light from plenty of windows! Full bathroom includes bathtub & dual vanity-sinks, along with a 1/2 bath on the first floor. Updated full kitchen includes disposal and dishwasher, along with an enormous, walk-in pantry.



And, for extra space, this unit has a finished rec-room in the basement, along with a washer/dryer hookup!



Private Back patio for grilling and an assigned, covered Carport for the car, so no need to clean snow and ice off the car this winter! One last great thing ... a wood burning fireplace!! - just in time for the holidays!



One month rent and security deposit due before move-in. Application fee $45.00. Credit and Background check required - No prior evictions or bankruptcies. Sorry, no pets.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/36904

No Pets Allowed



