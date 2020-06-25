7762 Hathaway Park Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Sign a lease by the end of April and we will waive the $100 admin fee!



This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom house, located in the Hathaway Estates neighborhood, feeds into the Worthington City School District.



This house is conveniently located near entertainment, shopping, and freeway access.



The first floor features a living room connected to a dining room, a full kitchen connected to a family room (with fireplace!), a half bath, and access to the 2 car garage and back deck.

The second floor has a master bedroom with an attached full bathroom. Down the hall are the 3 other bedrooms with a full bathroom in the hallway.

The unfinished basement has plenty of storage space.



Pet friendly with landlord approval and a one-time pet fee.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care.



Do not miss your chance to rent this beautiful home!



Thank you!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.