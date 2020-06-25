All apartments in Columbus
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
7762 Hathaway Park Court
Last updated April 29 2019 at 3:54 PM

7762 Hathaway Park Court

7762 Hathaway Park Court · No Longer Available
Location

7762 Hathaway Park Court, Columbus, OH 43016
Olde Sawmill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Sign a lease by the end of April and we will waive the $100 admin fee!

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom house, located in the Hathaway Estates neighborhood, feeds into the Worthington City School District.

This house is conveniently located near entertainment, shopping, and freeway access.

The first floor features a living room connected to a dining room, a full kitchen connected to a family room (with fireplace!), a half bath, and access to the 2 car garage and back deck.
The second floor has a master bedroom with an attached full bathroom. Down the hall are the 3 other bedrooms with a full bathroom in the hallway.
The unfinished basement has plenty of storage space.

Pet friendly with landlord approval and a one-time pet fee.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care.

Do not miss your chance to rent this beautiful home!

Thank you!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7762 Hathaway Park Court have any available units?
7762 Hathaway Park Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 7762 Hathaway Park Court have?
Some of 7762 Hathaway Park Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7762 Hathaway Park Court currently offering any rent specials?
7762 Hathaway Park Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7762 Hathaway Park Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7762 Hathaway Park Court is pet friendly.
Does 7762 Hathaway Park Court offer parking?
Yes, 7762 Hathaway Park Court offers parking.
Does 7762 Hathaway Park Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7762 Hathaway Park Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7762 Hathaway Park Court have a pool?
No, 7762 Hathaway Park Court does not have a pool.
Does 7762 Hathaway Park Court have accessible units?
No, 7762 Hathaway Park Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7762 Hathaway Park Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7762 Hathaway Park Court does not have units with dishwashers.
