Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Available for Lease Immediately - This beautiful townhouse condo with a great location in Dublin school district. 2 Bedrooms and 1 1/2 Bathrooms. Many updates already completed - laminate floors throughout the living and eating area, updated bathrooms, windows and patio door. The outside features a private fenced patio. Finished lower level adding more space to living area. Washer and dryer included. Very convenient to shopping, highways, and restaurants.