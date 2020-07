Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Huge bi-level with laundry off entry way. A lot of space, 5 bedrooms (some could be office, playroom, rec room). Upper level with huge great room with vaulted ceilings, and a full beautiful library wall, dining room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms and bath, exit out to deck and rear yard. Lower level has 3 bedrooms and 2 -1/2 baths. Quiet cul de sac lot.