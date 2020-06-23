All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 76 Rodgers Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
76 Rodgers Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

76 Rodgers Avenue

76 Rodgers Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

76 Rodgers Avenue, Columbus, OH 43222

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Remodeled Large 3 Bedroom with 1st Flr Laundry - Visit www.NewCityOhio.com for more info. Not available for Section 8. This fully remodeled two-story is now available for rent in Franklinton. The three bedroom, one and a half bathroom home offers large living spaces, high ceilings, brand new kitchen, new bathrooms, new flooring, new lights, new doors, new fixtures, fresh paint, first floor laundry and central A/C. Enjoy the large rear deck and covered front porch. Parking pad in the rear for two vehicles. Call 614-434-8406 to schedule your showing.

(RLNE4623305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 Rodgers Avenue have any available units?
76 Rodgers Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 76 Rodgers Avenue have?
Some of 76 Rodgers Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76 Rodgers Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
76 Rodgers Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 Rodgers Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 76 Rodgers Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 76 Rodgers Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 76 Rodgers Avenue offers parking.
Does 76 Rodgers Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 76 Rodgers Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 Rodgers Avenue have a pool?
No, 76 Rodgers Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 76 Rodgers Avenue have accessible units?
No, 76 Rodgers Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 76 Rodgers Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 76 Rodgers Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd
Columbus, OH 43123
Island Club
2225 Montego Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Sawmill Ridge
6564 Millridge Cir
Columbus, OH 43017
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd
Columbus, OH 43054
Harvard Square Apartments
4438 Mobile Dr
Columbus, OH 43220
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd
Columbus, OH 43230
Northwoods Apartments
99 Antelope Way
Columbus, OH 43235
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy
Columbus, OH 43240

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing