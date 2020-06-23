76 Rodgers Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Remodeled Large 3 Bedroom with 1st Flr Laundry - Visit www.NewCityOhio.com for more info. Not available for Section 8. This fully remodeled two-story is now available for rent in Franklinton. The three bedroom, one and a half bathroom home offers large living spaces, high ceilings, brand new kitchen, new bathrooms, new flooring, new lights, new doors, new fixtures, fresh paint, first floor laundry and central A/C. Enjoy the large rear deck and covered front porch. Parking pad in the rear for two vehicles. Call 614-434-8406 to schedule your showing.



(RLNE4623305)