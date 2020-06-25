675 Kelton Ave

Amenities
Kelton Ave Columbus 2 Bedroom - Newly rehabbed single family home in Columbus ready for immediate occupancy. Owner will allow small pets 50 #'s and under with pet deposit and pet rent. Cats must be fixed with proof of vet paperwork as well. Stackable Washer and Dryer will be needed. Stove, fridge and Dishwasher.
Apply for free at www.remcommercial.com
No Felonies and No evictions in the last five years.
Owner will consider a land contract with the following conditions
$175,000
20%down
10% interest
Payments $1850
10 year term
(RLNE4859263)