675 Kelton Ave
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

675 Kelton Ave

675 Kelton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

675 Kelton Avenue, Columbus, OH 43205
Driving Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Kelton Ave Columbus 2 Bedroom - Newly rehabbed single family home in Columbus ready for immediate occupancy. Owner will allow small pets 50 #'s and under with pet deposit and pet rent. Cats must be fixed with proof of vet paperwork as well. Stackable Washer and Dryer will be needed. Stove, fridge and Dishwasher.

Apply for free at www.remcommercial.com

No Felonies and No evictions in the last five years.

Owner will consider a land contract with the following conditions
$175,000
20%down
10% interest
Payments $1850
10 year term

(RLNE4859263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 675 Kelton Ave have any available units?
675 Kelton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 675 Kelton Ave have?
Some of 675 Kelton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 675 Kelton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
675 Kelton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 675 Kelton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 675 Kelton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 675 Kelton Ave offer parking?
No, 675 Kelton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 675 Kelton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 675 Kelton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 675 Kelton Ave have a pool?
No, 675 Kelton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 675 Kelton Ave have accessible units?
No, 675 Kelton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 675 Kelton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 675 Kelton Ave has units with dishwashers.
