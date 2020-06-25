675 Kelton Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Kelton Ave Columbus 2 Bedroom - Newly rehabbed single family home in Columbus ready for immediate occupancy. Owner will allow small pets 50 #'s and under with pet deposit and pet rent. Cats must be fixed with proof of vet paperwork as well. Stackable Washer and Dryer will be needed. Stove, fridge and Dishwasher.



Apply for free at www.remcommercial.com



No Felonies and No evictions in the last five years.



Owner will consider a land contract with the following conditions

$175,000

20%down

10% interest

Payments $1850

10 year term



(RLNE4859263)