Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

659 Southwood Avenue

Location

659 Southwood Avenue, Columbus, OH 43207
Vasser Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
659 Available 12/01/19 3BD/1BA Duplex with Private Back Yard-W/D Included.
This is half of a duplex with a front porch. First floor: Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen. Second Floor, 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom. Unfinished private basement w W/D provided. Privacy-fenced stone back yard with stone fire pit. Carpet flooring throughout-minus bathroom and kitchen. Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances include: Fridge, Stove, Microwave. There is central heating but NO central AC. Pets allowed with additional pet fee of $25/month for up to 2 pets. Any additional pets above 2= $25/per pet additional fee. All animals must be documented on lease agreement. $950/month with $950/month security deposit.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 659 Southwood Avenue have any available units?
659 Southwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 659 Southwood Avenue have?
Some of 659 Southwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 659 Southwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
659 Southwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 659 Southwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 659 Southwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 659 Southwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 659 Southwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 659 Southwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 659 Southwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 659 Southwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 659 Southwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 659 Southwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 659 Southwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 659 Southwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 659 Southwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

