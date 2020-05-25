6537 Dorothy's Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come and enjoy living in this beautiful gated Condo Community. Our Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Condos offer an open floor plan with an over sized kitchen with an island. Walk-in Closets and Washer and Dryer connections. Private patios and balconies with wooded views. Our community offers a private pool and workout facility. We are a pet friendly community with plenty of open space to walk your pets and enjoy the summer weather.



Come visit our community Monday, Wednesday - Saturday from 11am to 4pm. Feel free and contact our office to have any of your questions answered or to set up an appointment that may be more convenient for you!



Please call Mickie 614-653-0343 or just come on by!