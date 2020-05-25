All apartments in Columbus
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
6537 Dorothy's Creek
Last updated May 14 2019 at 4:14 AM

6537 Dorothy's Creek

6537 Dorothy's Creek · No Longer Available
Location

6537 Dorothy's Creek, Columbus, OH 43110
Abby Trails

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come and enjoy living in this beautiful gated Condo Community. Our Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Condos offer an open floor plan with an over sized kitchen with an island. Walk-in Closets and Washer and Dryer connections. Private patios and balconies with wooded views. Our community offers a private pool and workout facility. We are a pet friendly community with plenty of open space to walk your pets and enjoy the summer weather.

Come visit our community Monday, Wednesday - Saturday from 11am to 4pm. Feel free and contact our office to have any of your questions answered or to set up an appointment that may be more convenient for you!

Please call Mickie 614-653-0343 or just come on by!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6537 Dorothy's Creek have any available units?
6537 Dorothy's Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6537 Dorothy's Creek have?
Some of 6537 Dorothy's Creek's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6537 Dorothy's Creek currently offering any rent specials?
6537 Dorothy's Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6537 Dorothy's Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 6537 Dorothy's Creek is pet friendly.
Does 6537 Dorothy's Creek offer parking?
No, 6537 Dorothy's Creek does not offer parking.
Does 6537 Dorothy's Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6537 Dorothy's Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6537 Dorothy's Creek have a pool?
Yes, 6537 Dorothy's Creek has a pool.
Does 6537 Dorothy's Creek have accessible units?
No, 6537 Dorothy's Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 6537 Dorothy's Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 6537 Dorothy's Creek does not have units with dishwashers.

