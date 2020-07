Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Rent this Two (2) bedroom, one and a half bath condo. Centrally located in Dublin with a fenced back yard for some privacy. It will be available to move in right away. This townhome condo has a half finished basement with additional storage space for all your belongings. Parking is right outside the unit main front door and is easy to show.